Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Provides Post-Launch Update on DEPIN Token and Outlines Phase II Expansion Strategy for Depinfer

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the “Company”), a Pennsylvania-based technology company focused on blockchain incubation and decentralized infrastructure initiatives, today provided an operational update following the February 17, 2026 launch of the DEPIN token for the Depinfer project on the Solana blockchain via Raydium.

As previously announced on February 18, 2026, the DEPIN token successfully graduated from incubation and completed Phase I decentralized deployment. Since launch, the DEPIN/SOL trading pair has remained active on decentralized exchanges, with trading activity reflecting continued market engagement and community participation.

Depinfer is a decentralized GPU compute-sharing protocol designed to enable participants to contribute idle GPU resources to a distributed network supporting AI inference and compute workloads. The protocol aggregates underutilized hardware capacity from independent operators and facilitates marketplace-based allocation of compute jobs, with rewards to be distributed in DEPIN tokens and company reward tokens paired with DEPIN.

Management believes early trading activity and community growth provide initial validation for the decentralized physical infrastructure network (“DePIN”) model within the GPU compute segment, where global demand for AI-related processing continues to expand. The DEPIN/SOL trading pair can be viewed on DEX Screener at:

https://dexscreener.com/solana/8bdudryzbhtf2ckm2wcpm27scljvyzrahpbp6rz4kf1h

Liquidity and Token Structure

Following completion of the initial bonding curve phase, liquidity transitioned to Raydium automated market maker pools. The associated liquidity pool has been locked in accordance with the project’s stated security framework. The DEPIN token functions as the utility mechanism for marketplace transactions, node incentives, reward token pairing, and future governance features.

Phase II Development Roadmap

With Phase I deployment complete, Depinfer is advancing to Phase II development, which is expected to focus on:

Integration with additional AI frameworks and developer tools

Implementation of dynamic workload allocation and pricing mechanisms

Introduction of staking and governance features

Continued enhancement of data privacy and network security protocols

New Custom and Reward Token pairs and launches



The Company expects Phase II to complete by the end of March 2026. It will emphasize infrastructure scaling, marketplace functionality, and ecosystem development while maintaining a community-oriented governance structure. Project supporters interested in testing the beta roll out of the coming governance and marketplace features, and or gaining priority for early participation in new custom and reward token launches, can register by becoming DEPIN token holders on Raydium through the link above or by search contract address: GCyTkEDd239AvEDMR2HbuoxHNzQAh6mSxd4Kcudjiray

Strategic Positioning

Depinfer leverages the Solana blockchain’s high-throughput architecture to facilitate low-cost, high-speed settlement for decentralized compute transactions. Management believes decentralized GPU aggregation may offer an alternative infrastructure model in markets experiencing compute constraints and rising AI processing demand.

TIPS will continue to provide advisory, technical, and strategic support to the Depinfer initiative as it advances through subsequent development phases.

About Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc.

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) is a technology-focused company engaged in blockchain incubation, decentralized infrastructure initiatives, and emerging Web3 opportunities. The Company provides strategic guidance, development support, and commercialization pathways for innovative digital asset and decentralized network projects.

Corporate Headquarters:

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc.

2374 Route 390

Mountainhome, PA 18342

Media Contact:

Marj Schaefer

Email: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future development plans, network expansion, anticipated marketplace adoption, staking and governance features, and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, technological challenges, competition, liquidity levels, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.