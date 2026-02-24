Nautilus Biotechnology Unveils Voyager Platform, Enabling Single-Molecule Iterative Mapping, at US HUPO 2026

• Revealed core proteomics instrument during US HUPO 2026 following successful field evaluation at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

• Commercial launch expected to initiate in late 2026, marking a major milestone for next-generation proteomics

• Researchers invited to apply to the Early Access Program to use Iterative Mapping, Nautilus’ technology designed to measure billions of intact protein molecules, ahead of broader commercial availability





Nautilus Voyager™ Platform

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, today debuted the Voyager™ Platform, which is designed to power the Iterative Mapping of up to 10 billion intact proteins and proteoforms simultaneously in a single run. With high accuracy, precision, and reproducibility, the Voyager Platform is designed to enable next-generation proteomics across any field of research.

The Voyager Platform was unveiled during the US HUPO 2026 conference in St. Louis, highlighting its ability to identify and quantify intact protein molecules with machine-learning powered analysis – all on an integrated platform with a user-friendly touchscreen interface and benchtop design that requires no special lab facility requirements. The debut follows successful installation and field testing of Nautilus’ first field evaluation unit at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, where the Voyager Platform generated novel and highly reproducible insights into tau proteoform biology.

Proteins drive nearly all biological processes and play a central role in disease, yet existing technologies such as mass spectrometry and affinity-based approaches can measure only a fraction of the proteome and often lack the resolution needed to distinguish proteoforms. The Voyager Platform is the result of Nautilus’ unique cross-disciplinary approach to protein analysis, combining integrated reagents, fluidics, imaging, ultra-dense nano-array flow cells, and machine learning-powered algorithms, to enable Iterative Mapping and deliver on the full potential of proteomics.

"We’re excited to bring our vision of democratizing access to proteomics to fruition and share the Voyager Platform first with researchers seeking deeper insight into protein biology,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “After years of intensive development, Voyager is designed to be a benchtop tool that can help advance biomarker discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutic innovation.”

The company launched its Iterative Mapping Early Access Program in January 2026 to provide scientists with an initial opportunity to use Nautilus’ novel single-molecule proteomic analysis method and platform ahead of commercial availability. The program is currently accepting project proposals and is offered first as a fee-for-service through Nautilus Proteomics Analysis Services, followed by a limited number of Voyager instrument placements in advance of full commercial launch expected in late 2026. Accepted projects are conducted with support from Nautilus scientists who will provide guidance on data interpretation, quantification, and analysis.

The program's initial offering is the Nautilus Tau Proteoforms assay, which enables quantification of up to 768 full-length tau proteoform groups that are not accessible with standard proteomics methods. Measuring these previously inaccessible proteoforms may be critical for developing next-generation biomarkers and drug targets for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. The program is expected to expand throughout 2026 to include additional targeted proteoform analyses and broadscale proteomics applications.

“We are thrilled to extend early access to our technology to a select group of researchers who want to be at the forefront of single-molecule proteomics,” said Sujal Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Nautilus. “With Voyager, our goal is to empower scientists to ask and answer biological questions that were previously out of reach, opening the door to entirely new insights into health and disease.”

Results from Nautilus’ ongoing collaboration with the Buck Institute have established the instrument's qualification and readiness for broader research applications. Joint research results between Nautilus and the Buck Institute have provided insights into novel tau biology and are now being presented at scientific conferences.

Iterative Mapping at US HUPO 2026

In addition to the platform showcase, Nautilus will present data across multiple sessions at US HUPO, including an oral presentation on advancing proteomics through Iterative Mapping, posters detailing tau proteoform analysis in Alzheimer's disease and large-scale proteoform detection capabilities, and a sponsored lunch seminar.

On Tuesday, February 24, Nautilus’ Vice President of Scientific Engagement, Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., and Birgit Schilling, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Core at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, will showcase how Iterative Mapping is transforming proteomics and enabling new insights into the role of tau biology in neurodegeneration and aging.

Lunch seminar details:

Title: Revealing the Proteomic Landscape with Iterative Mapping

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CST

Location: Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, Grand AB

Those interested in learning more about the data presented at US HUPO may sign up here to receive a data readout.

About the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform

The Voyager Platform employs Nautilus’ proprietary Iterative Mapping approach, which is designed to enable rapid measurement of intact single-molecule proteins and proteoforms. The platform's flow cells are designed to accommodate up to 10 billion intact protein molecules, enabling measurement across an exceptionally wide dynamic range. Iterative Mapping independently probes single protein molecules across tens to hundreds of cycles, recording unique binding patterns for each individual molecule. Machine learning algorithms then convert the resulting probe-binding patterns into confident protein and proteoform identifications. Once analysis is complete, single-molecule counts are made available for download and further visualization. The Voyager instrument is designed for operational simplicity and standard lab benchtop placement, with a guided touchscreen user interface and minimal facility requirements, without need for bespoke gas or fluidic connections.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create Voyager, a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations with respect to the potential of its platform technology, its future products, their functionality and performance or their applicability in biological research and in potentially enabling new diagnostics and therapies, and the timing of their commercial launch and/or general availability. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict; we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events; we cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.nautilus.bio ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

