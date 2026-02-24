Ardelyx and the LPGA Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Break Stigma Around Digestive Health Issues Impacting Millions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company with a vision of creating a healthier tomorrow for patients, today announced a multi-year partnership naming Ardelyx as an official corporate pharmaceutical Marketing Partner of the LPGA Tour. The exclusive partnership unites two organizations dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health.

"This partnership represents a natural alignment between Ardelyx's mission and the LPGA's platform to support the digestive health of women, who account for more than 90 percent of those living with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, yet many suffer in silence due to stigma and lack of awareness," said Eric Foster, chief commercial officer of Ardelyx. "By partnering with the LPGA, we will engage with our shared audience, not just as golf fans, but as individuals who deserve open conversations about their health. At the heart of this first-of-its-kind partnership is the ambition to educate and mobilize patients to be proactive in their health, talk to their doctor and imagine a healthier tomorrow. The LPGA's commitment to empowering women on and off the course makes them the ideal partner to help us amplify patient voices and break down barriers to care."

Together, Ardelyx and the LPGA will champion a movement that redefines how people talk about irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). IBS-C significantly impacts patients' daily lives, affecting mental health, relationships, work productivity and independence. However, societal taboos around digestive health often prevent open dialogue, leaving patients feeling isolated. As part of the partnership, Ardelyx and the LPGA will educate, encourage and connect patients experiencing symptoms of IBS-C and remind them that they are not alone in their journey. Through original digital and social content distributed across LPGA platforms, the collaboration aims to help patients make informed, confident and proactive decisions about their health. These values resonate with the LPGA’s mission to inspire, transform, and advance opportunities for women in golf.

"As we welcome Ardelyx as our official pharmaceutical partner, we look forward to strengthening our existing commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles," said Monica Fee, LPGA Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer. "Together, through Ardelyx's dedication to improving the lives of patients and the LPGA's diverse audience, we will advocate for women to be informed and in control of their health."

As an Official Marketing Partner, Ardelyx will activate across key LPGA moments, creating a powerful platform for impact. The 360-degree approach will include onsite experiences, custom storytelling, premium hospitality, player ambassadors and digital and social engagement to connect with women ready to take the next step in their health journey. Additional details on these partnership activations and initiatives will be announced throughout the 2026 LPGA season.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest- standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company is also conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial, ACCEL, to assess the safety and efficacy of tenapanor for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults and developing RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including the expected goals, outcomes and benefits of the LPGA partnership, such as the successful education and empowerment of patients; and the expected content and timing of partnership activations and initiatives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2026, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

