9 Presentations Kick Off Day 1 of the Bionano Symposium 2026 Covering Advances in Optical Genome Mapping for Hematologic Malignancies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced highlights from Day 1 of the Bionano Symposium 2026 entitled Advancements in Hematologic Malignancies with Optical Genome Mapping (OGM). Hematologic malignancies are cancers of the blood and lymph systems. Today’s virtual session brought together global experts and key opinion leaders who shared new data demonstrating how OGM is reshaping cytogenetic and molecular workflows by detecting critical structural variants and accelerating the precision and depth of genomic analysis of leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. There are more than 1000 registered attendees from 70 countries across 6 continents for Symposium 2026, making it the single largest event dedicated to OGM and Bionano solutions during the 2026 conference calendar.

9 presenters from leading academic medical and cancer centers across Europe and the U.S., including Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., FACMG, Bionano’s chief medical officer showcased how OGM works and how it can deliver enhanced resolution, sensitivity, and comprehensive structural variant detection for clinical research compared with traditional cytogenetic and molecular techniques, including karyotyping (KT), fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). They reported high concordance between OGM and traditional cytogenetics methods while emphasizing OGM’s ability to resolve complex rearrangements, identify novel driver events, and rescue cases with failed conventional cytogenetics. Speakers underscored the growing role of OGM as an integrated component of modern hematologic malignancy research, often in combination with next generation sequencing (NGS) and analysis in VIATM software, Bionano’s solution for integrated visualization, interpretation, and reporting of genomic variants.

Among key presentations on the day, Dr. Chaubey kicked off the content by outlining how OGM works and presenting recent technological advancements for the OGM workflow. Her talk presented many publications that suggest an expanding role of OGM in hematologic malignancy research and cytogenomics as part of a transformation of pathology workflows from analog legacy methods to more up-to-date digital workflows.

Dr. Ravindra Kolhe (Augusta University) presented comparative hematologic malignancy workflows in molecular pathology and cytogenetics where OGM was compared to traditional cytogenetic methods like KT, FISH and a 523-gene NGS panel. Dr. Kolhe highlighted the integration of OGM and NGS within VIA for comprehensive cancer genomics analysis. His presentation illustrated how combining sequence- and structure variant-based technologies can enable deeper insight into complex genomic events.

Dr. Wahab A. Khan (Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center) presented exploratory genomic profiling in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), demonstrating how OGM can quickly and more accurately uncover cryptic, complex, and pathogenic SVs or rearrangements not detected by standard cytogenetic methods.

Amber Verhasselt (KU Leuven) showed how OGM can identify pathogenic aberrations in non-Hodgkin lymphoma across multiple challenging specimen types while revealing additional biologically relevant findings beyond conventional workflows.

Dr. Gokce A. Toruner (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center) shared comparative data between targeted RNA sequencing and OGM for detecting pathogenic gene rearrangements, demonstrating the complementary strengths of both technologies.

Dr. Elly De Vlieghere (AZ Sint-Jan Brugge) demonstrated how OGM can replace multiple traditional assays for molecular cytogenetic analysis in multiple myeloma (MM), a challenging plasma cell neoplasm, by employing a modified workflow for OGM to yield more answers.

Dr Rashmi Kanagal Shamanna (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center) showcased the expert recommendations from the International Consortium of OGM (ICOGM; www.icogm.org) regarding the use of OGM in several subtypes of heme malignancies in research applications.

In addition to the more common hematologic malignancies, presentations from Klaudia Starosz (Medical University of Lodz) and Anna Maria Puiggros (Hospital del Mar) also covered particularly challenging subtypes and variant classes, including:

pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia

chromoanagenesis in CLL





The session concluded with a live panel discussion and Q&A session with speakers and moderated by Bionano’s Dr. Chaubey, Dr. Andy O’Shaughnessy, Dr. Dana Jaber, and Cami Asher. Panelists discussed best practices for implementation, validation strategies, and the future role OGM may play in routine hematologic malignancy research.

“We are so inspired by the quality and breadth of research shared by the global OGM community during Day 1 of Symposium 2026,” said Dr. Chaubey. “Collectively, Day 1 presentations reinforced the potential of OGM as a powerful tool for comprehensive cytogenomic analysis in hematologic malignancies, offering improved detection of structural variants, enhanced interpretation of complex rearrangements, and new unbiased insights into disease biology and oncology research. It’s amazing to see how OGM and VIA software are being successfully implemented across diverse laboratory settings around the world to transform landscape in cytogenetics and molecular pathology.”

“What impresses me most about today’s talks is how far the community has come with application of OGM to hematologic malignancies,” said Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “These findings show that OGM can play a key role in unraveling the complexity of large genomic rearrangements and revealing previously undetected variants, while VIA software makes it possible to integrate OGM and NGS data in a single view to help guide a deeper understanding of disease. Our mission is to transform how the world sees the genome, and we can see this transformation unfolding right here at Symposium 2026.”

Session recordings will be available on-demand via the Bionano YouTube channel. The live panel discussion and Q&A session will not be available on demand.

Bionano Symposium 2026 continues with Day 2: New Frontiers in Oncology and Bioprocessing Applications on February 24, 2026, from 7:00-10:00 AM PT. Attendees may also explore scientific posters available throughout the event on the virtual platform.

