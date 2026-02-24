NANO Nuclear Energy Signs Memorandum of Understanding with EHC Investment L.L.C to Advance Micro Modular Reactor Deployment in the UAE

New York, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EHC Investment L.L.C. (EHC), a diversified United Arab Emirates (UAE) investment holding company based in Abu Dhabi, to explore a joint venture aimed at deploying micro modular reactors, notably NANO Nuclear’s KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, and necessary supply chains in the UAE.





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EHC Investment L.L.C (EHC) to Support the Advancement of the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System in the UAE and Select Markets within the Gulf region. Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC Investment and Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy.

It is anticipated that the parties will seek to enter into a formal joint venture following the successful securing of a first commercial project or order. NANO Nuclear and EHC will also explore the future potential for deploying KRONOS MMR™ reactors in select markets across the wider Gulf region.

EHC is a holding company built on over 35 years of proven success with its leadership and 12 subsidiaries. Committed to long-term stability and growth, EHC is shaping a resilient portfolio to create lasting impact for shareholders and drive a brighter, more innovative future. An EHC subsidiary, EHC Energy, is a leading force in the UAE’s energy sector, delivering comprehensive solutions in gas contracting, distribution, trading, operations, and maintenance. With a legacy of over three decades, EHC Energy has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s energy infrastructure, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and urban development.





Figure 2 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EHC Investment L.L.C (EHC) to Support the Advancement of the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System in the UAE and Select Markets within the Gulf region. Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC Investment and James Walker, CEO of NANO Nuclear Energy.

Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC, stated “This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to positioning the UAE at the forefront of next generation energy technologies. Micro modular reactors offer a transformative solution to deliver reliable, carbon free power to critical infrastructure, including data centers and industrial ecosystems. Through our collaboration with NANO Nuclear, we aim to enable scalable nuclear deployment, strengthen national energy resilience, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s clean energy and advanced technology leadership ambitions.”

Moustafa Rashad, Chief Executive Officer of EHC, highlighted that EHC’s collaboration with NANO Nuclear represents a strategic step as part of EHC’s energy vertical vision to pioneer advanced energy technologies and develop next-generation platforms that support industrial growth, digital infrastructure, and long-term energy security. Mr. Rashad stated “We will work closely with NANO Nuclear to evaluate deployment pathways, unlock commercial opportunities, and establish the ecosystem required to enable scalable micro modular reactor adoption in the UAE and across the Gulf region.”

As part of the MOU, NANO Nuclear will collaborate with EHC to identify and evaluate opportunities to enter and engage select regional markets, assess pathways for establishing a nuclear supply chain, and identify potential future commercial agreements with EHC or other third-party stakeholders. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to support national and regional clean energy objectives.

In parallel, NANO Nuclear, alongside EHC, will analyze potential end users and host sites for deployment of KRONOS MMR™ reactors, including industrial facilities, data centers, and other energy-intensive infrastructure. This work will include identifying relevant legal, policy, and regulatory frameworks, as well as key stakeholders and potential sources of financing and investment to support future project development.

NANO Nuclear intends to use the insights gained through this engagement to inform its decision-making in the region and support a disciplined, long-term, and responsible development approach.

“This Memorandum of Understanding represents an important first step for NANO Nuclear in the Gulf region and reflects our broader vision to develop modular, scalable, and reliable advanced nuclear energy technologies on a global basis,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “The steps we take in the coming months with EHC will help us better understand regional opportunities and align our objectives with those of local stakeholders. We anticipate that this engagement will lead to additional agreements and enable NANO Nuclear to take meaningful steps toward supporting the development of the Gulf region’s nuclear power capabilities. We look forward to building on this momentum and identifying further opportunities where our expertise can contribute to the revolving energy needs of the UAE and beyond.”





Figure 3 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EHC Investment L.L.C (EHC) to Support the Advancement of the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System in the UAE and Select Markets within the Gulf region.

“We are excited to explore the opportunities this MOU presents for both NANO Nuclear, the UAE and the Gulf region,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “The leadership of the UAE has been clear in its support for clean energy initiatives, with nuclear energy recognized as a critical solution for delivering reliable, carbon-free power, regardless of environmental conditions. We believe the KRONOS MMR™ is well suited to the region, offering scalable capacity to meet growing demand and providing a resilient source of clean energy for power-intensive applications and critical infrastructure.”

The MOU is a non-binding statement of intention which establishes a framework for continued dialogue and cooperation to explore potential areas of mutual interest, including market and regulatory assessment, supply chain and manufacturing readiness, as well as potential commercial joint venture arrangements between NANO Nuclear and EHC.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and U.S. Department of Energy programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206



PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

About EHC Investment

EHC Investment is a diversified Abu Dhabi headquartered investment firm focused on building and scaling strategic platforms across energy, infrastructure, safety, and technology. Through its portfolio of 17 subsidiaries, including Al Fanar Gas Group, Emirates International Gas, KAD Engineering and Construction, Tamouh Safety, FOOJ Fire Fighting Services, and International System Integration Company, EHC delivers mission-critical solutions supporting industrial, energy, and digital infrastructure ecosystems.

With over 2,000 professionals, more than 200,000 customers served, and over 5,000 projects delivered, EHC subsidiaries have developed a strong execution track record across regional and international markets. The company is actively advancing investments and partnerships in advanced energy technologies, digital infrastructure, green energy and emerging technology sectors, positioning EHC as a strategic partner in enabling sustainable, secure, and scalable infrastructure globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management and EHC’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “aim,” “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company’s MOU with EHC as described herein and also the Company’s future plans generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For example, no assurances can be given that the MOU with EHC will lead to binding definitive agreements or commercial opportunities for NANO Nuclear. In addition, for NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release.

Attachment