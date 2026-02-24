Builders Bloc Launches Builders Index to Help Texans Support Problem-Solvers – Not Dividers – in Texas Primaries

Dallas, TX, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders Bloc, a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit focused on helping Americans reclaim their civic power, is launching the Builders Index, a nonpartisan voter tool designed to help citizens identify Texas Primary Election candidates who are most likely to prioritize practical, citizen-centered solutions over partisan division.

The Builders Index evaluates candidates based on whether they demonstrate a Builders Mindset—indicated by their record of constructive debate, positive leadership, bipartisan collaboration, legislative effectiveness, and responsiveness to constituents. Candidates who fail to exhibit these behaviors receive lower scores.

Texans simply enter their home address, and the Index generates a personalized ballot showing every candidate running in their specific districts—from statewide races to district-level contests, including the Texas House and State Board of Education. Each candidate receives a composite score, accompanied by a summary of the behavior, background, and rhetoric informing their rating. High-scoring candidates are designated as Builders, low-scoring candidates as Dividers, and those in the middle range as Toss Ups.

The Builders Index is powered by artificial intelligence using a Large Language Model (LLM) combined with a weighted scoring framework that analyzes publicly available information, including legislative records, public statements, news coverage, and social media activity. Candidates receive lower ratings for engaging in personal attacks or divisive rhetoric, ensuring that destructive behavior is reflected without overshadowing legitimate governing work.

Says Builders Bloc President Stacy Blakeley, “With the Primary Election increasingly determining who governs in Texas, the Builders Index aims to give voters a stronger pulse on which candidates are prepared to lead and which are more likely to deepen political divides.”

Builders Bloc, utilizing the same criteria underlying the Builders Index, selected four state candidates to support through independent expenditures. This pilot program is supporting two Republicans and two Democrats, who score as Builders in Texas’ House districts: Angelia Orr (R), TX HD 13; Liz Campos (D), TX HD 119; Trent Ashby (R), TX HD 9; and Rep. Chris Turner (D), TX HD 101. Support for each candidate is contingent upon their commitment to the Builders Pledge, which all candidates have signed. Builders Bloc reserves the right to withdraw a candidate’s Builder designation if they fail to continue to act and govern as Builders. The pledge states:

As a candidate and public servant, I pledge to be a Builder, not a divider. I will govern in alignment with the will of all the people I serve—not just those who agree with me—seeking common ground and advancing principled public policy solutions that reflect the broad will of the people. I will work to break the destructive cycle of “us versus them” by modeling respectful, hearty debate; living with integrity; and serving in a way that makes America proud.



Texans can access the Builders Index at VoteLikeABuilder.org.

Contact Info



Kristin Schneider

press@buildersbloc.org

+1 214-217-5342