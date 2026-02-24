Nu-Tek BioSciences to Highlight Animal-Origin-Free Peptones, Supply Chain Strength at DCAT Week 2026

Nu-Tek to meet with global biopharma leaders to showcase the strategic importance of 100% animal-free raw materials during DCAT Week 2026 in New York City.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and yeast extracts, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies (DCAT) Week 2026, hosted March 23–26 in New York City.

DCAT is the premier platform connecting global pharmaceutical and material suppliers, with the goal of discussing partnerships, supply reliability, and innovation across the drug development value chain. Nu-Tek will emphasize its role as the go-to strategic raw material supplier with its purpose-built manufacturing facility, Variability Reduction Program, and focus on long-term supply assurance. The company’s core capabilities, supporting Nu-Tek’s 100% animal-free product portfolio, enable customers to de-risk critical raw materials and expedite development of breakthrough therapeutics.

“DCAT is our key forum to align our services with the vision of biotech innovators,” said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. “We serve the largest vaccine, biologics, and fermentation manufacturers in the world. We look forward to discussing how Nu-Tek’s portfolio, supply chain security, and Variability Reduction Program can help our partners confidently scale their development and manufacturing programs.”

Nu-Tek representatives will be available throughout the event for one-on-one meetings to further discuss the company’s animal-free products, supply chain security, and customization options. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings in advance through Nu-Tek’s Commercial Team.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1 (952) 936.3614

www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fd9c5c-4c3c-40ce-85a7-d468c337c6d2