Alector to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced that management will participate in a corporate presentation at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 3:10 pm ET.

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace missing proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson's disease, and frontotemporal dementia. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its preclinical and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.alector.com.

Alector Contacts:

Argot Partners (media)

David Rosen

(212) 600-1494

alector@argotpartners.com

Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry

(212) 600-1902

alector@argotpartners.com