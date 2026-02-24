Lumanity Launches EMULaiTOR™, an AI-Powered Synthetic Persona Platform Transforming Stakeholder Engagement in Life Sciences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lumanity announced the launch of EMULaiTOR™, a new AI-enabled platform designed to fundamentally change how life sciences organizations prepare for high-stakes engagement with clinicians, patients and other stakeholders. This launch comes on the heels of Lumanity becoming the first life sciences value demonstration organization to achieve ISO 42001 certification, the global standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), cementing Lumanity’s role as the industry benchmark for safe, transparent and expert-directed AI.

EMULaiTOR enables brand, medical and field teams to engage in natural-language simulations with realistic, AI-enabled stakeholder personas, reflecting the scientific realities of modern healthcare. At EMULaiTOR’s core is GAIL (Generative AI by Lumanity), the purpose-built platform powering AI-enabled solutions across Lumanity, driven by their Expert-Directed Applied Intelligence (EDAI) ecosystem. These platforms merge the depth and precision of human expertise with the power of robust data and advanced technology to deliver insights that help optimize commercialization and patient access to life-changing medicines.

“The ability to use EMULaiTOR to simulate complex stakeholder conversations with a high degree of realism allows our teams to explore engagement and access barriers in greater depth,” said Stephane Lebrat, Global Insights and Analytics at a leading global pharmaceutical company. “By stress-testing assumptions, strengthening and clarifying evidence and strategy in advance, our teams can enter real interactions better prepared and aligned.”

Over the past year, Lumanity has been refining and testing the technology that underpins EMULaiTOR, supporting several client partners with clinician, patient, and consumer strategy development. This work has supported:

Elevation of emotional drivers and cultural nuances influencing decision making

More precise localization of campaigns while maintaining global strategic coherence

Reduced guesswork in creative development and media planning

Bringing to life and validating segmentations and improved stakeholder dialogue





All this has led to maximized market impact, strategic refinement and practical recommendations for improved stakeholder dialogue. Unlike generic AI persona generation tools, EMULaiTOR is purpose-built for life sciences, incorporating disease-specific market context and regulatory considerations, with human expert oversight throughout. This ensures simulations reflect not just how stakeholders might respond, but why, thereby supporting higher success in drug development.

“As scrutiny on evidence and value intensifies, preparation is no longer optional, and harnessing the latest technology is critical,” said Damian Eade, Technology Transformation Officer, Insight, Lumanity. “EMULaiTOR enables organizations to move beyond theory and static research reports to prepare teams for the real questions that shape access and adoption. We are using it to help teams ideate, plan and prepare for clinician and patient interactions with clarity, confidence and credibility.”

Lumanity applies AI across evidence generation, strategy and commercialization to support more than 80 market launches and 50+ payer submissions across 20 countries each year. The launch of EMULaiTOR reinforces Lumanity’s commitment to advancing the application of AI in healthcare, enabling biopharma companies to move beyond static insights to more dynamic, collaborative engagement tools.

Damian and Stephane will be participating in a webinar: Using AI-driven synthetic personas to take your insights further, on Tuesday 10th March 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT – a practical deep dive into how synthetic personas are transforming consumer segmentation in life sciences. Grounded in a real-world case study, this session will clarify what synthetic personas are, how they can be most effectively deployed and localized for market impact, and why success depends as much on human adoption as technology. Click here to register to attend.

For more information on EMULaiTOR and how Lumanity is staying at the forefront of generative AI development and its application in healthcare, please visit lumanity.com/emulaitor, or contact us.

Lumanity is a leading global strategic partner for biopharmaceutical companies, engineering breakthrough value to transform lives. We combine deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise with advanced technology and AI-driven tools to guide decisions and execution across the entire medicine value creation and demonstration journey. With 1,200 highly specialized experts conducting work in more than 50 countries, and offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, Lumanity serves leading pharmaceutical companies and more than 100 biotech companies worldwide. By integrating strategy, evidence, engagement, and technology, Lumanity accelerates and optimizes access to life-changing medicines. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on X and LinkedIn.