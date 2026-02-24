Rocket Doctor Announces Innovative Partnership with Lethbridge County to Expand Access to Primary and Urgent Care for Rural Residents

The partnership will expand accessibility to Alberta Health-covered care, providing residents with access to licensed Alberta physicians virtually, from the location of their choice, with no user fees.





Rocket Doctor’s platform will be tailored to Lethbridge County residents, supporting a wide range of needs including urgent care, chronic condition management / primary care, and mental health services.





This collaboration addresses critical primary and urgent care gaps in rural communities, particularly for residents without a regular family physician.

Vancouver, BC , Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a partnership with Lethbridge County, Alberta. This marks the second collaboration with a Canadian municipality to expand access to essential healthcare services virtually, fully covered by Alberta Health with no user fees. The partnership will launch today and automatically renews for subsequent 2-year periods on identical terms.

Rural communities across Alberta continue to face persistent challenges in accessing timely primary and urgent care. This initiative directly addresses those gaps, by combining Rocket Doctor’s clinically proven digital care model with existing public health infrastructure, along with Lethbridge County’s commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of its residents. Through this partnership, Rocket Doctor will deliver a county-specific care experience tailored to the needs of Lethbridge County residents, ensuring fast, secure access to licensed Alberta physicians with care covered by Alberta Health from the comfort of home / a secure location of the patient’s choice.

Residents in Lethbridge County can face challenges accessing healthcare, due to geographic remoteness and distances to healthcare facilities, transportation barriers, and the current physician shortage in the region. This partnership can have a direct and immediate impact on residents who lack a primary care provider, as well as those who just need quick, easy access to a physician. Through the Rocket Doctor platform, residents are able to access timely, high-quality care with an Alberta-licensed physician or specialist covering a range of needs, from urgent care, chronic condition management / primary care, and mental health services.

“Access to healthcare should not depend on postal code,” said Dr. Bill Cherniak, Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By partnering with Lethbridge County, we are delivering a localized, high-trust digital healthcare solution designed specifically for rural Albertans, making it easier for families to see a doctor, renew prescriptions, and manage their health without unnecessary travel or wait times.”

For Lethbridge County, the collaboration represents a practical response to the day-to-day realities faced by residents who do not have a primary care physician, or must often travel long distances or wait for non-urgent and urgent care. The initiative is designed to support local families with a convenient, trusted option for accessing care while keeping healthcare delivery rooted in the community.

“As Lethbridge County continues to seek innovative ways to support our residents, enhancing access to physicians will have a direct impact on the wellbeing of our communities." said Tory Campbell, Reeve, Lethbridge County. “This partnership with Rocket Doctor provides an immediate, practical option for people who are struggling to access primary care, while maintaining continuity, privacy, and quality of care.”

The partnership with Lethbridge County underscores Rocket Doctor’s mission to bridge gaps in rural healthcare delivery through innovation and technology. Rocket Doctor has continued to expand its presence across Alberta, as an example serving 16,417 patients in Q3 2025, versus 9,090 patients in Q3 2024, exhibiting a 81% year-over-year-increase. By working with licensed physicians across the province, the platform is helping extend care to underserved regions and to strengthen continuity of care for residents who may otherwise face barriers to timely medical service, and support patients in both urban and rural communities by responding to the growing need for accessible primary care.

About Lethbridge County

Lethbridge County is a rural municipality in southern Alberta that surrounds the City of Lethbridge and is home to more than 10,000 residents across hamlets and agricultural lands. As the most productive agricultural municipality in Alberta, the County is known for its strong and diversified agricultural economy, supporting world-class agri-food production, livestock operations, and innovation that drive regional growth. Committed to sustainable development and community well-being, Lethbridge County continues to invest in economic development, infrastructure, and quality of life for its residents.

For media inquiries: communications@lethcounty.ca

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.