UK Atomic Energy Authority to Support Pulsar Fusion with Neutron Shielding Modelling for Sunbird Fusion Propulsion Programme

BLETCHLEY, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Fusion , the British space propulsion company developing advanced propulsion systems for the next era of deep-space exploration, today announced that the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is supporting Pulsar through a specialist programme of neutron shielding and activation modelling for its Sunbird fusion propulsion initiative.

The work will provide high-level modelling and analysis to inform shielding approaches and materials considerations for future fusion-powered spacecraft architectures, helping to advance the engineering foundations required for sustained operation in deep-space environments. UKAEA’s involvement brings world-leading expertise in fusion-adjacent materials modelling and radiation analysis, supporting Pulsar’s mission to develop breakthrough propulsion technologies that could dramatically reduce journey times across the solar system.

“This is an important step forward for Sunbird,” said Richard Dinan, Founder and CEO of Pulsar Fusion. “UKAEA’s support strengthens the technical groundwork behind our fusion propulsion roadmap and reflects the growing momentum behind the UK’s role in building the future fusion economy, not only on Earth, but in space.”

Sunbird is Pulsar Fusion’s long-term programme to develop high-performance fusion propulsion concepts designed to enable faster, more efficient transport for spacecraft beyond Earth orbit. The modelling work forms part of Pulsar’s broader effort to combine British scientific capability, industrial innovation, and allied partnerships to deliver the next generation of propulsion systems for international missions.

Further updates will be shared as the programme progresses.

Pulsar Fusion recently secured an 18-month contract with the European Space Agency to advance its Hall-effect thruster technology, further validating the company’s growing capabilities in next-generation space propulsion.

About Pulsar Fusion

Pulsar Fusion is a UK-based space propulsion company developing advanced electric and fusion propulsion technologies for the rapidly growing satellite and deep-space markets. Pulsar’s systems are designed to support the next wave of commercial and scientific exploration. More information HERE

About UKAEA

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is the UK’s national organisation responsible for the research and delivery of sustainable fusion energy, and supports advanced innovation across fusion technologies and related scientific disciplines. More information HERE

