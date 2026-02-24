Global Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Projected to Surpass USD 42.83 Billion by 2035 with 10.23% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, The Sleep Disorder Treatment Market size is estimated at USD 16.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.83 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.23% over 2026-2035. Market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness of the health consequences associated with poor sleep, an increasing prevalence of sleep-related conditions, and the broader adoption of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 16.17 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 42.83 billion

CAGR: 10.23% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Sleep Disorder Treatment Market is estimated at USD 6.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2026-2035. Owing to the high rate of persistent insomnia, the widespread diagnosis of sleep apnea, and the sophisticated infrastructure for sleep medicine, the United States has the greatest market for treating sleep disorders.

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders and Lifestyle-Related Sleep Problems to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Stress-induced insomnia, shift work sleep disorder, and technology-induced circadian disruptions are the main causes of the rising prevalence of sleep disorders and lifestyle-related sleep issues, which are driving the market share for sleep disorder treatment. These factors also increase the demand for pharmaceutical interventions and treatment-seeking behavior. The market's foundation, the penetration of the prescription drug and behavioral therapy markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for managing chronic sleep deprivation and improving the quality of sleep.

Major Sleep Disorder Treatment Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Harmony Biosciences

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Johnson & Johnson)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer)

Somaxon Pharmaceuticals

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

Celon Pharma S.A.

Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 42.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

The nonbenzodiazepines segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 36.82% in 2025, owing to favorable safety profile compared to traditional benzodiazepines, lower abuse potential, and widespread physician prescribing habits for short-term insomnia management. The orexin antagonists segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 12.47% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the novel mechanism of action targeting sleep-wake regulation, reduced dependency risk, and growing FDA approvals for dual orexin receptor antagonists.

By Application

By 2025, the insomnia segment contributed the largest revenue share of 44.56% due to high global prevalence rates, extensive pharmaceutical treatment options and well-established clinical management protocols. The sleep apnea segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 11.34% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for combination therapies including pharmacological agents alongside CPAP devices and increasing diagnosis rates through home sleep testing expansion.

Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Benzodiazepines

Nonbenzodiazepines

Antidepressants

Orexin Antagonists

Melatonin Antagonists

Other Drug Types

By Application

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Circadian Disorders

Other Applications

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.76%, Asia Pacific is the sleep disorder treatment market sector with the quickest rate of growth due to rising healthcare infrastructure development in emerging nations, lifestyle changes brought on by urbanization, and increased awareness of the importance of sleep health.

Due to its well-established sleep medicine specialty infrastructure, extensive insurance coverage for sleep disorder treatments, and growing patient awareness of the negative health effects of untreated sleep issues, North America held the largest revenue share of the sleep disorder treatment market in 202, which is 38.84%.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Merck & Co., Inc. (est. 1891) expanded its sleep disorder treatment portfolio with enhanced formulations of suvorexant and next-generation orexin receptor modulators, aiming to improve treatment outcomes and reduce morning residual effects across diverse patient populations.

, Merck & Co., Inc. (est. 1891) expanded its sleep disorder treatment portfolio with enhanced formulations of suvorexant and next-generation orexin receptor modulators, aiming to improve treatment outcomes and reduce morning residual effects across diverse patient populations. In May 2024, Eisai Co., Ltd. (est. 1941) launched an enhanced sleep disorder treatment campaign featuring lemborexant expanded indications and patient education initiatives across global markets, enhancing treatment awareness, medication access, and clinical adoption among sleep medicine specialists.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SLEEP DISORDER PREVALENCE & DIAGNOSIS METRICS – helps you understand global prevalence rates by disorder type, diagnostic trends, sleep study utilization, and associated comorbidities affecting patient populations.

– helps you understand global prevalence rates by disorder type, diagnostic trends, sleep study utilization, and associated comorbidities affecting patient populations. TREATMENT UTILIZATION & PRESCRIPTION TRENDS – helps you identify prescribing patterns across drug classes, regional demand variations, treatment duration, adherence levels, and the balance between branded and generic medications.

– helps you identify prescribing patterns across drug classes, regional demand variations, treatment duration, adherence levels, and the balance between branded and generic medications. PATIENT OUTCOMES & CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate therapy effectiveness through sleep quality scores, treatment response rates, safety profiles, and long-term remission patterns.

– helps you evaluate therapy effectiveness through sleep quality scores, treatment response rates, safety profiles, and long-term remission patterns. HEALTHCARE ACCESS & COST BURDEN INSIGHTS – helps you analyze treatment affordability, insurance coverage, reimbursement structures, and patient out-of-pocket spending across key healthcare systems.

– helps you analyze treatment affordability, insurance coverage, reimbursement structures, and patient out-of-pocket spending across key healthcare systems. DIGITAL HEALTH & TELEMEDICINE ADOPTION – helps you uncover the growing role of virtual consultations, remote sleep monitoring, and digital therapeutics in expanding access to sleep disorder care.

– helps you uncover the growing role of virtual consultations, remote sleep monitoring, and digital therapeutics in expanding access to sleep disorder care. COMPETITIVE TREATMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the market positioning of key pharmaceutical companies and therapy providers through pipeline activity, product offerings, partnerships, and innovation strategies.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Type

6. Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Analyst Recommendations

10. Assumptions

11. Disclaimer

12. Appendix

