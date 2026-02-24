Nuwellis, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 10, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on March 10, 2026. Nuwellis will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com.

Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4885 (U.S) or 1-203-518-9851 (international) and using the conference ID: NUWEQ4. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at https://ir.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company advancing precision fluid management technologies across the cardiorenal continuum. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

