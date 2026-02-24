Moomoo and W!se Award $10,000 to Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School as Part of Student Stock Showdown Challenge

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, today named Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School the winning school in the Student Stock Showdown challenge, a 13-week paper trading competition delivered in partnership with Working in Support of Education (W!se), an educational nonprofit based in New York City. The recognition honors Queens Gateway’s strong overall performance and student engagement throughout the program, which brought real-world investing concepts into high school classrooms across New York.

The Student Stock Showdown provided students with a fully simulated, risk-free investing experience powered by moomoo’s paper trading platform, real-time market data, and advanced charting. Designed to complement classroom learning, the program gave students hands-on exposure to market dynamics while helping them practice evaluating information and making thoughtful, informed decisions in a secure environment.

“This partnership brings investing concepts to life for young people in a meaningful and practical way,” said David Anderson, President and CEO of W!se. “By combining classroom learning with moomoo’s technology, students build critical thinking skills, financial awareness and real-world experience that empower them to make informed decisions and prepare them for long-term success.”

The competition concluded with an awards ceremony at Queens Gateway, where students, educators and school leadership, gathered to celebrate the achievement. Queens Gateway was awarded $10,000 to support continued financial literacy and academic programming initiatives. Moomoo also awarded $2,000 to the Bronx School of Law and Finance and Explorations Academy High School for achieving top performance in the challenge.

Educators Kurt Allen and Robert Trialonas were recognized for their leadership and dedication to expanding financial education in their classrooms. As part of the program, participating educators received cash and stock awards in recognition of their commitment to increasing access to financial literacy in their communities.

At the awards ceremony, three individual student winners were recognized for outstanding performance, led by Bryanna Franco, who earned first place and $2,500 after achieving a total paper trading profit of +21,595.86. Additional student finalists were honored for their strong results, disciplined strategies, and thoughtful approach to investing, with Geddy Moss earning second place and Camila Barragán Vargas ranking third. Internship opportunities were extended to student winners to further their exposure to financial markets and technology careers.

“Access to financial education is essential in preparing students for the future, and this partnership helped bring those lessons to life,” said Judy Henry, Principal of Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School. “Our students gained hands-on experience in a simulated environment that encouraged thoughtful decision-making and collaboration. We’re proud of their achievement and grateful for the support that will further strengthen our academic programs.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding access to financial education in communities across the country,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo US. “By combining classroom learning with real-time technology in a safe, simulated setting, students gained valuable insight into how markets operate. We’re proud to play a role in helping the next generation build financial confidence.”

