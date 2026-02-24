Kognitos Wins Most Innovative AI Product in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos, the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it is a winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the Most Innovative AI Product category. theCUBEd Awards is an annual program honoring the most innovative companies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.

Selected as the winner of the Most Innovative AI Product from a highly competitive field of AI innovators, the award recognizes Kognitos as setting the benchmark for real-world enterprise AI. The distinction reflects the company’s ability to move AI beyond pilots into controlled, production-grade execution, delivering measurable innovation and tangible business impact.

Kognitos was recognized for its distinctive approach to enterprise automation, enabling business users to define, modify, and govern operational processes directly in plain English. Unlike traditional automation and agent-based AI systems that prioritize autonomy over control, Kognitos applies a neurosymbolic model that ensures execution is deterministic, auditable, and explainable by design.

“For AI to move beyond pilots, enterprises need systems they can understand, govern, and adapt as the business changes,” said Binny Gill, Founder and CEO of Kognitos. “We built Kognitos around the idea that execution should be explicit and understandable, clearly evidenced in our English as code approach, not probabilistic and opaque. Being named the winner in the CUBEd Awards Most Innovative AI Product category is affirmation that this approach is what organizations clearly need from their AI solutions.”

The Kognitos platform combines symbolic reasoning with machine learning to translate natural language process descriptions into production-grade execution. By embedding determinism, auditability and governance directly into its architecture, Kognitos enables organizations to operationalize AI without introducing black boxes, brittle workflows or compliance blind spots. The result is an execution layer enterprises can trust to run mission-critical operations in regulated, high-stakes environments.

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts and influencers, practitioners and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security and enterprise infrastructure.

“The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways.”

“What stood out this year was the combination of technical excellence and business impact,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “The 2026 winners are companies, teams and individuals who look beyond hype and focus on building the platforms, products and leadership models that customers rely on.”

The 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards span three primary award tracks: Company, Technology, and People, recognizing excellence across the full spectrum of B2B and B2B2C innovation. Winners were announced on February 24, 2026, following a competitive review process by top tier industry analysts and experts.

For more information about the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards and the full list of 2026 winners, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Uniquely turning tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, Kognitos creates a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

Contact:

KognitosPR@watersagency.com