IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring David BenDavid, CEO of Rail Vision Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features David BenDavid, CEO of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN), an early commercialization stage technology company focused on transforming the railway safety and rail data markets.

To begin the interview, BenDavid provided an overview of Rail Vision’s core mission and the value its technology is designed to deliver to rail operators worldwide.

“Rail Vision builds AI-based vision systems for rail operations,” he said. “We provide real-time hazard detection and situational awareness for locomotive drivers. In one sentence, the value is straightforward: early detection leads to fewer incidents, less damage, lower downtime, and, ultimately, safer operations.”

He then outlined the company’s execution priorities for the year ahead, emphasizing a focus on commercial discipline and scalable growth.

“This year, our main focus will be commercial scaling: expanding within our customer base, turning pilots into repeated deals and building strategic partnerships with major rail players… 2026 is mainly about repeatability, turning traction into orders while maintaining the technology lead we currently have in the marketplace.”

Addressing broader industry dynamics, BenDavid pointed to increasing urgency around railway safety and the growing receptiveness to advanced detection systems.

“You look at the news recently, and you see multiple accidents that made the headlines. They all have a common theme: incidents always start with something unplanned, something unexpected. That’s exactly where Rail Vision fits in. We add an independent layer that helps detect these unexpected incidents early and supports faster decisions – sometimes even intervention – before situations escalate… Lately, we’re seeing a much higher level of intent and receptiveness to these kinds of systems.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with David BenDavid, CEO of Rail Vision, as he discusses the company’s AI-driven safety platform, commercial scaling strategy, and positioning within the evolving global rail market.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

Paid Promotional Disclosure

This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. Rail Vision has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. Rail Vision exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Rail Vision. Investing in Rail Vision’s securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review Rail Vision’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov before making any investment decision.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is early commercialization stage technology company focused on transforming the railway safety and rail data markets. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RailVision.io

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. For example, forward-looking statements in this press release include Rail Vision’s execution priorities for the year ahead, including expanding within its customer base, turning pilots into repeated deals and building strategic partnerships with major rail players, increasing urgency around railway safety and the growing receptiveness to advanced detection systems. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com