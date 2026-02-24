General Availability of Lexis+ with Protégé Sets New Standard for Automating Legal Work with Easy-to-Use, Authoritative AI Workflows

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, today announced the general availability of Lexis+® with Protégé™, delivering purpose-built, end-to-end legal AI workflows with a new user interface designed to make trusted legal work possible with one prompt. Building on the authoritative agentic AI capabilities available via Lexis+ AI – including conversational research, personalized legal drafting, document upload, summarization, and analysis – legal professionals can now automate their work to an even greater extent using Lexis+ with Protégé, our new, integrated flagship platform that replaces Lexis+ AI. Customers can ask any legal question using a single, conversational prompt box, and seamlessly access pre-built and custom workflow capabilities. As with Lexis+ AI before it, Lexis+ with Protégé is underpinned by Shepard’s® citations and lets users securely work with their own documents, trusted LexisNexis content, and leading general AI models to achieve better legal outcomes in an integrated platform that enables greater ease-of-use and less risk from switching between multiple AI tools.

“Legal professionals are increasingly seeking integrated legal AI work environments,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO Global Legal, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “Lexis+ with Protégé brings together the most comprehensive legal content, verifiable and citable sources, trusted legal workflows, and access to leading general AI models in a single, secure workspace. With a purpose-built AI infrastructure designed for legal practice, Protégé enables teams to complete their legal work end-to-end with confidence that outputs are validated and consistent wherever they work.”

New workflow capabilities within Lexis+ with Protégé automate drafting, review, analysis, and citation checking into scalable, repeatable legal processes that simplify complex legal work and deliver consistent, high-quality results across teams. At general availability, Lexis+ with Protégé supports a broad range of ready-to-run and customizable legal workflows grounded in world-leading LexisNexis authoritative content and legal knowledge graph – and 200 billion documents with more than 4 million new documents added daily – and citation, trust, and validity signals continuously updated, delivering depth, currency, and connectivity that cannot be replicated. Within the new platform, legal professionals can streamline and automate high-quality work by using:

Pre-built, configurable workflows that can be run as-is or adapted to firm and department standards, including litigation workflows, transactional workflows, and everyday legal workflows for broader AI tasks via LexisNexis-enhanced general AI models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. Examples include drafting a motion to dismiss; generating full discovery and deposition documents; creating transactional documents or clauses; redlining agreements against internal standards; analyzing key provisions and identifying high-risk clauses; comparing similar arguments or laws; and summarizing interviews.

A no-code Custom Workflow Builder that allows law firms and corporate legal departments to design, test, and share multi-step workflows tailored to their own standards and playbooks, turning institutional knowledge into repeatable legal processes that can be used consistently across teams.

Coming soon to Lexis+ with Protégé:

Advanced practice-area workflows that extend this foundation with domain-specific workflows for high-value matters such as civil litigation, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and labor and employment.

New agentic and persona workflows, building on the agentic workflows LexisNexis announced in 2024, to further advance how legal professionals interact with artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the company is rolling out a new white glove service that helps organizations unlock the full value of workflows through a high-touch program that combines expert guidance with practical support. Specialized workflow teams help customers build custom workflows, migrate existing workflows, and standardize workflows across organizations, and provide team training and onboarding.

Following US general availability, Lexis+ with Protégé begins rolling out across global markets throughout 2026.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege and Lexis+ with Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

