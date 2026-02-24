Montreal Comiccon Returns July 3-5, 2026 at Palais des congrès with Star-Studded Lineup and Entertaining Programming!





MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal Comiccon today unveiled its first wave of celebrity guests and programming for its 2026 edition, taking place July 3 to 5 at the Palais des congrès. The three-day event is promising unparalleled pop culture celebration of programming, shopping, gaming, cosplay, and celebrity appearances.

Three Floors of Pop Culture Immersion

Montreal Comiccon spans three floors of the Palais des congrès. The second floor houses a sprawling 200,000-square-foot market featuring specialty retailers offering collectibles, toys, mangas, books and merchandise, alongside an Artist Alley where local and international creators present their unique work. This level also includes the Celebrity Photo Ops area, located directly within the exhibit hall, where fans can buy professional photo opportunities with their favourite stars.

The fifth floor hosts panels, celebrity guest appearances on stage, Saturday evening's popular costume contest The Masquerade, and the 2026 Canada Cosplay Championship (Cosplay-Eh!) finale on Sunday, crowning Canada’s best cosplayers. The Tabletop Role-Playing Game (TRPG) section offers adventurers the chance to battle dungeon-dwelling dragons, Cthulian horrors, and more.

The seventh floor is dedicated exclusively to the Autograph Area, where fans can meet their favourite personalities and purchase autographs.

Guests of honour and featured celebrity guests

Leading this year's guest lineup are three cinema legends: Lea Thompson (Back to the Future, Red Dawn, Caroline in the City), who can currently be seen on the W/Hallmark series The Chicken Sisters; Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), fresh off his special appearance on Prime Video's hit live-action series Fallout; and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street, V), returning by popular demand.

Featured guests include Catherine Tate (The Office, Doctor Who), a multiple award winner for her BBC sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show; Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf), appearing Friday only; Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Scream: Resurrection); Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3), the voice and motion-capture actor behind the wildly popular character Astarion Ancunin; and Brandon Rogers (Helluva Boss, Hazbin Hotel), voice actor and co-writer on two of the most successful animated series on YouTube and Prime Video.

“This year’s lineup represents the incredible diversity and breadth of pop culture that our fans are passionate about,” said Alex La Prova, co-president of Montreal Comiccon. “From iconic film franchises to groundbreaking video games and the resurgence of interest in comic books, we’re bringing together the talent that has shaped the entertainment landscape for generations. We can’t wait to welcome fans from across Canada and beyond to celebrate these incredible artists and creators.”

Comic Book Foundation Remains Strong

Staying true to its roots, Montreal Comiccon will welcome three legendary comic book creators who have shaped some of the industry’s most seminal works. Canadian artist Tom Grummett, known for his extensive work on Adventures of Superman, Action Comics, and Superman: The Man of Tomorrow, co-created the new Superboy and drew 64 issues of his self-titled series. He also participated in two of DC's biggest publication events: The Death of Superman and Batman: Knightfall.

Dan Jurgens, writer and penciller with numerous Superman titles to his credit, also participated in The Death of Superman and co-created iconic characters including Doomsday, Hank Henshaw, and Booster Gold. Darick Robertson, who found success with Warren Ellis on Transmetropolitan, collaborated with Garth Ennis on The Boys, creating violent and morally corrupt versions of DC's Justice League characters, including Homelander, a narcissistic version of Superman.

Gaming, and Interactive Experiences

The event will also feature an Indie Game Zone presented by Loto-Québec and a Tabletop Game Zone run by Asmodee in collaboration with Infini-Jeux, catering to the growing community of tabletop role-playing game enthusiasts.

About Montreal Comiccon

Launched in 2009, Montreal Comiccon is a multi-genre pop culture convention showcasing the best in comic books, sci-fi, horror, manga/anime, toys, movies, video games and the entertainment universe. The fast-growing Comiccon exploded from a few hundred guests to over 65,000 visitors to become one of Montreal's most popular annual events. The show features a vast exhibit room, an artist alley, corporate and interactive booths, guest panels, film screenings, celebrity autograph and photo sessions, a costume contest and a masquerade, and a multitude of activities for pop culture fans of all ages.

Additional guests and activities, including several new concerts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Montreal Comiccon – July 3 to 5, 2026 at Palais des congrès

