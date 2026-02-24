Absci to Report Business Updates and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results on March 24, 2026

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI, today announced the company will report business updates and financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after market close on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Absci management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its business developments, financial and operating results, and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201™, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair-loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential “best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with AI Research Labs in New York City and Serbia, and an Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201™, and Integrated Drug Creation™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

