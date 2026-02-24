Ciroos Wins Most Innovative Observability/Monitoring Platform for Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards by SiliconANGLE Media

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciroos, a pioneer in AI-powered operations, today announced it’s the winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards for the Innovative Observability/Monitoring Platform category. theCUBEd Awards is an annual program honoring the most innovative companies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.





Ciroos was recognized for its AI SRE Teammate, a multi-agent AI system designed to help site reliability engineers, DevOps, and IT operations teams reason through complex production environments with speed and confidence. Enterprises use Ciroos to resolve incidents faster and prevent problems before they affect the bottom line. Ciroos integrates with existing observability and IT systems so businesses can seamlessly run it in the cloud, on premises, or hybrid environments.

“We founded Ciroos after seeing operations teams overwhelmed by manual workflows and disconnected tools,” said Ronak Desai, CEO of Ciroos. “Our AI SRE Teammate understands cross-domain dependencies, cuts through noise, and supports their human SRE counterparts by providing operational understanding at scale. This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of observability is autonomous, self-healing systems.”

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts and influencers, practitioners and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security and enterprise infrastructure.

“The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways.”

“What stood out this year was the combination of technical excellence and business impact,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “The 2026 winners are companies, teams and individuals who look beyond hype and focus on building the platforms, products and leadership models that customers rely on.”

In the past year, Ciroos has expanded adoption of its AI-native SRE platform among enterprises navigating complicated, siloed infrastructure environments. Ciroos aims to help operations teams shift from reactive troubleshooting to continuous reliability.

The 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards span three primary award tracks — Company, Technology and People — recognizing excellence across the full spectrum of B2B and B2B2C innovation. Winners were announced on February 24, 2026, following a competitive review process by top tier industry analysts and experts.

For more information about the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards and the full list of 2026 winners, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

About Ciroos

Ciroos is an AI SRE Teammate that helps enterprises act with confidence as systems grow more complex and change accelerates. Built with multi-agentic AI, Ciroos creates trusted operational understanding across systems, tools, and teams—without centralizing data. The platform enables faster root cause clarity, prevents repeat incidents, expands operational capacity, and builds proactive reliability that compounds over time. With Ciroos, teams achieve speed without guesswork, capacity without burnout, and confidence when it matters. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Ciroos is funded by Energy Impact Partners LP and prominent angel investors, and serves enterprises across the globe. Learn more at ciroos.ai and follow on LinkedIn and X .

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

