Quantum Surgical Announces Acquisition of NeuWave Medical, Inc.

Miami, Florida, and Montpellier, France, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Surgical, a company specializing in minimally invasive robotic-assisted cancer treatment, today announced the acquisition of NeuWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company whose products are used by physicians in over 70% of the top cancer centers in the United States. This acquisition supports Quantum Surgical’s strategy to democratize robotic-assisted tumor ablation treatments to reduce cancer mortality.

Quantum Surgical and NeuWave Medical, Inc. – both of which share an extensive focus on innovation to improve cancer patients’ outcomes – will operate as subsidiaries of Precision IO Group Inc., the newly created parent company led by medtech veteran Kurt Azarbarzin, who was recently appointed CEO.

The group’s ambition is to become a leader in the interventional radiology industry, with a strong focus on precision and remote procedures.

Quantum Surgical specializes in robotics and AI and has developed the Epione® robotic platform for treating early-stage tumors. Epione assists physicians in performing percutaneous tumor ablations, where one or more needles are inserted through the skin to treat the tumor.

“At Quantum Surgical, we are committed to democratizing procedural know-how through robotics, and expanding high-quality cancer care for patients. Acquiring NeuWave Medical, Inc. is a natural and strategic step in that mission” said Bertin Nahum, President and co-founder of Quantum Surgical. “Innovation is our north star and we are thrilled to join forces with a passionate team of experts to drive innovation even further and shape the future of interventional oncology.”

NeuWave offers market-leading, clinically proven microwave ablation technology that provides a physician-friendly workflow during percutaneous ablations and is used in 70% of the top cancer centers in the USA.

“We’re proud to join the Quantum Surgical team and continue supporting physicians in their mission to treat cancer patients,” said Leah Kissling, President of NeuWave Medical, Inc. “We look forward to combining our capabilities with Quantum Surgical to drive innovation and help transform the future of cancer care.”

Innovation at the Core: Expanding Cancer Care Through Remote Procedures

The two companies rely on purpose-driven, highly experienced teams committed to transforming cancer treatment through consistent, globally recognized innovation. Bringing the two entities together was a natural step toward creating a new innovation dynamic and an expanded market presence.

Precision IO Group Inc. is already working to break down geographical barriers by enabling remote interventions. The new remote interventions project aims to expand access to robotic-assisted percutaneous procedures by leveraging world-renowned experts for remote trajectory planning and results assessment, using Epione tools.

Enabling remote interventions benefits all stakeholders: more patients can access top-tier physicians and minimally invasive care without traveling long distances. Physicians will be able to extend their expertise with greater geographic reach, collaborate in real time with specialists worldwide, and perform highly precise procedures with enhanced visualization and control.

Medtech Leader Joins as New Group CEO

Seasoned Medtech leader Kurt Azarbarzin has been appointed to lead the new entity, Precision IO Group Inc. He is the former Founder and CEO of SurgiQuest, Inc., a medical device company focused on advancing minimally invasive surgery, and also served as CEO of EndoQuest Robotics and Verb Surgical, a robotic joint venture between Johnson & Johnson and Google. Most recently, Mr. Azarbarzin became a Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, where he advises and supports high-growth healthcare companies at critical stages of development and commercialization.

“I am excited and honored to join Precision IO Group Inc. as CEO,” said Kurt Azarbarzin. “Quantum Surgical and NeuWave Medical, Inc. are highly complementary and share an incredible vision for the future. I have met both teams and am impressed by the pride and passion they bring to their work to improve patient care. I believe that their technologies, both independently and combined, have the potential to position us as leaders of the industry, and to transform cancer care on a global scale. Drawing on my 40 years of experience in minimally invasive surgery, I am convinced that AI, robotics and enabling remote interventions are game-changers for cancer care and interventional radiology.”

“Quantum Surgical is expanding fast and will grow even faster with the acquisition of NeuWave Medical, Inc.. We are excited to count on Kurt’s experience and leadership to take us to the next phase for our company,” says Bertin Nahum, President and co-founder of Quantum Surgical.

Guaranteed Business Continuity

While their activities complement each other and robust, cross-organizational enhancements are being developed, both companies will continue to operate independently to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted experience for their users:

The Epione robotic solution remains an open-architecture platform compatible with common CT imaging and tumor ablation modalities, allowing physicians the flexibility to treat distinct tumor morphologies.

The market-leading, clinically proven microwave ablation technology developed by NeuWave Medical, Inc. is minimally invasive and can be used independently or combined with other therapies to improve patient outcomes and will remain available to physicians and patients.

Physicians’ workflow and practice, therefore, remain unchanged.

The Epione device is CE marked for abdominal, chest, and musculoskeletal structures indications, and FDA cleared for the abdominal ablation indication. To date, more than 1,400 patients have already been treated in Europe and the United States.

The acquisition and combined growth is fueled by Investment from Ally Bridge Group, the largest investor in Precision IO Group. In connection with the transaction, Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Quantum Surgical. McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as Quantum Surgical’s legal advisor.

About Quantum Surgical

Quantum Surgical is a company specializing in medical robotics and artificial intelligence co-founded in 2017 by Bertin Nahum, President. With a dynamic team of over 140 employees, the company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has offices in Montpellier, France.

Its Epione® platform is dedicated to the curative and early treatment of cancers. Quantum Surgical thus offers a new approach to cancer treatment by standardizing access to care. More patients can benefit from innovative, better targeted and less invasive treatments.

Quantum Surgical was awarded the prestigious Galien USA Award in 2022, the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical research, and in 2023 joined the governmental French Tech 2030 program that supports top emerging actors in disruptive innovation.

More information: www.quantumsurgical.com

