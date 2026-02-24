Norwest Leads $47M Investment to Accelerate Nimble’s Agentic Web Search Platform, Turning the Live Web into Reliable Data for Mission-Critical AI





Series B, with participation from Databricks Ventures and others, to fuel continued product innovation in unlocking live, verifiable web data with enterprise-scale accuracy and completeness

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimble , the only real-time web search and data platform that’s trusted by hundreds of enterprises, today announced $47 million in Series B financing, bringing its total funding to $75 million. The round was led by Norwest, with participation from Databricks Ventures and all existing investors, including Target Global, Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, Slow Ventures, R-Squared Ventures, J-Ventures, and InvestInData. The funding will continue to accelerate Nimble’s proven results across the market, enabled by a strategic ecosystem—including Microsoft and Databricks—that brings trusted live web data into production AI systems.

“The greatest source of intelligence for businesses and AI is the web, but the data is dynamic and hard to verify, which is why we built Nimble,” said Uri Knorovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Nimble. “Businesses already run multi-agent systems where one agent searches, another verifies results from the web, and a third takes action, and Nimble’s agentic search powers that loop with verified data from the web. We automate millions of actions per day, saving customers tens of millions of dollars annually and driving measurable topline impact.”

While Google is built for consumers to navigate links and other AI search tools are built to summarize text-based answers, Nimble is designed to unlock and deliver enterprise-grade, granular knowledge for real-time business decisions. Nimble uses AI to automate web browsing and convert live internet data into curated and AI–ready / agent accessible tables, powering use cases such as retail pricing intelligence and bank-grade market research.

Funding to Support Growth and Platform Expansion

Teams that need accuracy are pushed into service vendors or maintenance-heavy scraping solutions, while today’s answers delivered by AI systems still aren’t verifiable or reproducible. The result is a lack of trusted, auditable live web data that widens the gap between promises and potential of AI-based systems and actual business outcomes.

The funding will accelerate Nimble’s Agentic Search Platform, expanding our research in multi-agent web search, where coordinated agents navigate the web, and a governed data layer that processes, analyzes, and cross-checks results step by step. Teams need more than quick answers or text-based web summaries; Nimble turns the live web into structured tables—so searching it feels like querying a database.

“Nimble is tackling a problem that has existed for years without a proper solution and is now becoming of critical urgency,” said Assaf Harel, Partner at Norwest. “Trusted live web data is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for AI agents performing critical business decisions. As enterprises deploy AI in high-stakes environments, the need for trusted, clean, governed, live web data becomes essential.”

The Nimble Agentic Search Platform

Nimble unlocks access to real-time data feeds and web search to support mission-critical workflows, such as financial due diligence, e-commerce pricing, media strategy optimization, social listening, and everyday research tasks across the enterprise, where accuracy and data freshness are essential.

Nimble goes beyond search, turning the live web into large, schema-first data tables and processing them at scale (cleaning, joining, deduping, aggregating, and governing) so enterprises can power business intelligence and agentic applications with reliable datasets, not just web snippets or high-level AI summaries.

Where teams once relied on legacy data vendors or maintenance-heavy web scraping, leading Fortune 500 companies now use Nimble to stream trusted web data directly into their workflows.

“Pricing information used to take weeks to review and turn into strategy,” said Julie Averill, former Chief Information Officer at Lululemon. “Nimble creates the organizational capability to respond to competitor price changes in minutes; not just by delivering data, but by putting that control in the hands of an agent and the business.”

Enterprise AI, Powered by Real-Time Web Data

Nimble disrupts legacy scraping for all developers and teams. The platform includes:

Web Search Agents: A no-code AI workflows builder that enables agents to use real browsers to navigate websites and stream live web data, enabling teams to connect the web without the engineering tax.

A no-code AI workflows builder that enables agents to use real browsers to navigate websites and stream live web data, enabling teams to connect the web without the engineering tax. Web Tools SDK: APIs for builders to search, extract, and crawl the web, directly from the code-gen CLI without any scraping hassle.

“We are doing for business what traditional web search did for consumers, but with correctness, completeness, and control as first-class requirements. Getting reliable web data shouldn't be that hard,” said Knorovich.

Supporting the Enterprise AI Ecosystem with Databricks and Microsoft

Nimble is working with Databricks and Microsoft to support enterprise AI deployments that require access to real-time web data alongside internal data sources. These partnerships enable enterprises to integrate the live web directly into their existing data and AI environments.

“At Databricks, we’re focused on helping organizations get real, measurable value from AI,” said Andrew Ferguson, Vice President of Databricks Ventures. “Achieving that requires operationalizing AI with data that goes beyond internal systems. Nimble complements the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Delta Sharing support and provides a real-time web data layer, helping customers extend their data and AI workflows beyond internal sources and into the live web.”

Through its integration with Microsoft, Nimble allows organizations to incorporate real-time web data into analytics, research, and AI workflows running in their day-to-day business apps.

“As enterprises deploy AI agents into real business workflows, access to trusted, real‑time web data becomes a foundational requirement,” said Atanu Ghosh, Sr. Director of Agentic Co-Innovation at Microsoft. “Nimble’s approach of turning the live web into governed, decision‑grade data helps organizations move AI from experimentation into production with confidence.”

Leveraging Technology from Leading AI Labs

Nimble works closely with leading AI labs to bring frontier models out of demos and into production-grade, browser-based systems. Rather than using models to generate summaries, Nimble uses multimodal and reasoning capabilities to control real browsers; navigating live websites, handling dynamic layouts, cross-checking results, and producing auditable data outputs over long-running workflows. By operationalizing models from OpenAI and Anthropic alongside open-source innovations from Meta, Nimble transforms state-of-the-art AI research into dependable Web Search Agents that enterprises can trust to run continuously in mission-critical environments.

To learn more about the company’s vision for the next phase of growth, read Uri’s blog post . For additional details on the platform and its capabilities, visit the website and book a demo with the Nimble team.

About Nimble

Nimble is the enterprise platform for real-time agentic web search that turns the public web into trusted, decision-grade data for AI systems and business-critical workflows. As organizations scale AI, many models fail in production due to incomplete, outdated, or unverifiable data. Nimble closes this gap by delivering highly accurate, task-specific web data in seconds, designed for enterprise reliability at scale.

Nimble is trusted by banks conducting real-time due diligence, retailers making dynamic pricing decisions, and analysts performing time-sensitive market research, without the break/fix burden of traditional web data approaches. Headquartered in New York, the company is backed by leading global investors, including Norwest, Databricks Ventures, Target Global, Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, Slow Ventures, R-Squared Ventures, J-Ventures, and InvestInData.

For more information, visit https://www.nimbleway.com/ .

