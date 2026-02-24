Axe Compute Explores Strategic Options for its Helomics Business as Company Sharpens AI Compute Focus

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) today announced that it has engaged Cardiff Advisory LLC, a leading investment bank specializing in life sciences and strategic advisory services, to assist the Company in exploring strategic alternatives for its Helomics Business.

The strategic review process will be conducted under the oversight of the Company’s Board of Directors and may include a sale, partnership, licensing arrangement, joint venture, or other transaction involving the Company’s biobank platform and related operations. The review reflects the Company’s continued focus on advancing its AI compute infrastructure strategy while evaluating opportunities to maximize shareholder value from non-core legacy assets.

The biobank platform operates with CLIA-certified laboratory capabilities and includes one of the industry’s most comprehensive collections of oncology research materials, including approximately 150,000 live and frozen tumor samples, 40,000 FFPE tissue blocks, more than 200,000 pathology slides and digital images, and 20 years of historical drug response data spanning over 137 tumor subtypes.

“Axe Compute is focused on executing our compute infrastructure strategy, and we believe this is the appropriate time to evaluate strategic alternatives for our legacy biobank assets,” said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer of Axe Compute. “This process is a priority for the Company, and we have received preliminary interest from multiple parties and have begun evaluating potential transaction pathways.”

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific course of action or determines that additional disclosure is appropriate.

