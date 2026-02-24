24/7 Market News- “Somewhere in Michigan”: National Geographic Spotlights Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Science Powering Recombinant Spider Silk Production

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is currently the National Geographic magazine March issue cover feature. The March issue highlights a major science breakthrough in an article titled “Unlocking Nature’s Miracle,” which examines the decades-long global effort to manufacture spider silk, a material widely regarded as one of the strongest and toughest fibers found in nature.





In a section headlined “Somewhere in Michigan,” the article takes readers inside a production environment where genetically engineered silkworms are spinning fibers designed to replicate the molecular structure of natural spider silk. The feature presents this work as part of the broader scientific race to translate spider silk from laboratory curiosity into scalable biomaterial.

The article explains that spider silk derives its extraordinary performance from specialized proteins known as spidroins. Inside a spider’s gland, these proteins transition from liquid form into aligned crystalline and amorphous regions, producing a fiber that combines tensile strength, elasticity, and toughness in ways rarely matched by synthetic materials.

Because spiders cannot be farmed at industrial scale, researchers have pursued alternative biological hosts. The feature describes how Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) has developed genetically engineered silkworm strains capable of producing recombinant spider silk proteins. By leveraging the silkworm’s natural spinning system, refined over thousands of years of domestication, the approach seeks to combine modern genetic engineering with existing agricultural silk infrastructure.

The article places this Michigan-based production alongside other international efforts, including fermentation-driven systems, presenting a balanced overview of the science.

The emphasis remains on:

Molecular engineering of silk proteins

Host-organism scalability

Fiber formation mechanics

Performance testing

Potential textile and biomedical applications





The imagery and demonstrations featured in the article underscore a key theme: recombinant spider silk is no longer theoretical. It is being produced, tested, and evaluated within real-world environments.

For readers interested in advanced materials, synthetic biology, or next-generation sustainable fibers, the March issue provides one of the most comprehensive mainstream overviews of the field to date.

24/7 Market News encourages readers and industry observers to obtain a copy of this month’s National Geographic to review the full feature and explore the scientific context in depth. Interested persons can order a copy of the magazine from National Geographic at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

As recombinant biomaterials continue to move from laboratory research toward commercial production, independent coverage from globally recognized science publications reflects growing mainstream attention to the field.

