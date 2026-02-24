Safe Pro to Demonstrate Integrated AI Capabilities on General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite at U.S. Army TiC 2.0 Event at Fort Hood, Texas

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (Safe Pro or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it will be demonstrating its AI-powered Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) threat detection capability integrated into General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite mission planning and execution toolkit at the upcoming Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event being held at Fort Hood, Texas.

The U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event is the latest element of its $1 billion initiative (through FY27) to sponsor and fund the rapid equipping and testing of advanced technologies including drones, electronic warfare (EW), and mission planning technologies, directly with soldiers. During the TiC 2.0 Autonomous Breach event, participating industry teams will integrate and demonstrate their technologies alongside soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and the 36th Engineer Brigade, III Corps., as they seek to adapt to modern, high-intensity battlefield conditions. At the TiC 2.0 event, Safe Pro will be showcasing its NODE AI processing system integrated with General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite tactical situational awareness platform. Through participation in TiC 2.0, Safe Pro seeks to further establish itself as a provider of critical decision support data and tools for a wide array of missions including combined arms breaching, maneuver operations, force protection and global humanitarian demining.

“As an Army sponsored vendor participating in TiC 2.0, we have a valuable opportunity to directly showcase NODE’s unique ability to support Army units by providing our real-time explosive threat detection and mapping capabilities for soldiers on the ground. We are especially excited to integrate our AI-powered detection data into the widely fielded GeoSuite platform, building a novel solution that can rapidly deliver greatly enhanced operational situational awareness to the teams taking part in this critical technology event,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

GeoSuite empowers tactical leaders to efficiently analyze, plan, rehearse, execute and review operations utilizing an intuitive map-centric interface including unique multimedia tools, advanced planning capabilities and visualizations specifically focused on the operational environment. With a focus on rapid dissemination and sharing of critical information, GeoSuite delivers real-time actionable intelligence and situational data in Disconnected, Intermittent, and Limited (DIL) environments.

NODE is a proprietary edge-based, turnkey, rapid field-deployable system for next-gen situational awareness built on the Company’s patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) platform. The system can provide 2D and 3D interactive mapping and hazard detection on the edge with real-time threat detection capabilities allowing field personnel and commanders to make more informed decisions in communication-restricted or denied environments.

Safe Pro’s SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas. SPOTD has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.4 million analyzed images, more than 44,000 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 29,300 acres. Through recent collaboration in the Middle East and ongoing work in the Philippines, the Company believes this real-world validation and data advantage meaningfully differentiates its platform and positions Safe Pro to address expanding global demand for AI-enabled threat detection and post-conflict recovery solutions.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with third party systems and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

ahira@soleburystrat.com