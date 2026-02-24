Presidio Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Producing Assets for $80 Million

Acquisition Expected to Increase Annual Dividend to $1.50 Per Share and Generate Levered Returns Exceeding 20 Percent

Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Investment Holdings LLC ("Presidio" or the "Company"), a differentiated oil and gas operator focused on the acquisition and optimization of mature, producing oil and natural gas assets in the United States, and EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FTW) ("EQV"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Presidio has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire certain producing assets in the Arkoma Basin from companies controlled by Vortus Investments (“Vortus” or the “Seller”) for $80 million (the “Acquisition”), subject to customary due diligence, definitive documentation, and closing conditions.

Presidio intends to fund a portion of the Acquisition with cash on hand, funds from its recently announced Goldman Sachs ABS Warehouse Facility, and approximately $20 million of Presidio equity provided to the Seller. Presidio anticipates negotiation of definitive documentation, signing and closing could occur within the second quarter of 2026. Presidio believes it will be able to increase its anticipated annual dividend from $1.35 to $1.50 after closing this transaction, subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the post-business combination company.

As Presidio prepares to complete its previously announced business combination with EQV (the "Business Combination"), this Acquisition marks the activation of its acquisition strategy as a public company. Presidio's value proposition as a public company lies in its ability to create ambitious returns from acquiring and operating oil and gas properties. The Company expects to generate returns in excess of 20%, which will be protected through hedging at signing and exceed the Company’s base underwriting case for acquisitions. Further, the Company’s entrance into an adjacent basin marks an expansion of its footprint which it will use for future consolidation, consistent with its proven land-and-expand approach.

In addition, Presidio and Alchemist Energy ("Alchemist"), another Vortus portfolio company focused on the drilling and development of new wells, are jointly partnering on opportunities which contain both producing assets and undeveloped drilling potential. Under this approach, Presidio would acquire the PDP component consistent with its business model, while Alchemist would partner to develop the undeveloped upside, allowing each company to focus on what it does best while expanding the range of opportunities both can pursue together.

Additional Acquisition Highlights1

56 producing wells

Net PDP Production of approximately 22.6 Mmcfe/d; 70% gas and 30% NGLs

12% decline rate

23% year one expected free cash flow yield

Net PDP Reserves of approximately 100 Bcfe

PDP PV-10 of approximately $100 million

Presidio’s Differentiated Strategy

Presidio focuses on producing and acquiring mature oil and gas assets, hedging commodity prices, maintaining low operating costs and minimal capital expenditures, and returning cash to shareholders. Unlike traditional operators focused on drilling programs and reinvestment cycles, Presidio's model is built to deliver transparent, stable and durable dividends to public market investors.

Management Commentary

“This acquisition reflects exactly how we intend to grow Presidio, entering new and adjacent basins to acquire producing assets which are ripe for consolidation and optimization,” said Chris Hammack, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Presidio.

Will Ulrich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Presidio, continued, “With strong hedge-protected cash flows and attractive expected equity returns, we are investing substantially above our cost of capital while assuring near-term cash flow. We expect this combination of yield, stability, and discipline to allow us to increase our dividend, consistent with the Presidio model. This is the acquisition machine we’ve spoken to as core to our investment thesis in practice, and we are confident that this is only the beginning.”

"Vortus has long believed in the value of mature, producing assets as a foundation for enduring cash returns, and we are confident that Presidio's differentiated public market model is the right home for these properties,” said Brian Crumley, Managing Partner of Vortus. “Our decision to retain equity in the combined company reflects our conviction in Presidio's strategy and management team.” Brian Hansen, Managing Partner of Vortus, added “We look forward to the opportunity for Vortus to continue to partner with Presidio through Alchemist as they each expand and grow their platforms."

Acquisition Status

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to confirmatory due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, board approval, financing arrangements, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all. Additional details will be provided upon execution of definitive documentation.

Business Combination Status

On January 30, 2026, the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) filed by Presidio PubCo Inc. (“PubCo”), the go-forward public company following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination, Presidio and EQV Resources LLC (“EQVR”), relating to the previously announced Business Combination between EQV and Presidio, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). EQV shareholders will vote on the proposed Business Combination at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 27, 2026 (the “Meeting”), with the combined entity expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTW" upon closing.

Recent Financing and Non-Redemption Agreement

To date, certain institutional investors have invested or committed an aggregate of over $236 million in financing to Presidio and EQV in the form of common stock PIPE investment and preferred and warrant offerings since the announcement of the proposed Business Combination. In addition, PubCo will receive the cash remaining in EQV’s trust account at closing after any redemptions by EQV shareholders at the Meeting. As of February 24, 2026, there is approximately $372 million of cash held in EQV’s trust account, which does not account for any such redemptions of existing EQV shares or any transaction expenses.

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, EQV and PubCo recently entered into a non-redemption agreement (the “Non-Redemption Agreement”) with an EQV investor, whereby such investor agreed not to redeem (or to rescind redemption requests on) 751,880 shares of EQV and to hold such shares through the Meeting, resulting in a remaining future balance that is approximately $8 million greater in the EQV trust following the closing of the Business Combination. In exchange, EQV’s sponsor agreed to transfer, for no additional consideration, an aggregate of 117,686 EQV Class A ordinary shares prior to the closing of the Business Combination.

About Presidio

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Presidio is a leading operator of mature oil and gas wells across the Mid-Continent. The Company is focused exclusively on optimizing existing production and generating sustainable cash flow from low-decline, producing assets.

Dividends are not guaranteed and may be adjusted, suspended, or discontinued at the discretion of the Board of Directors based on liquidity, legal surplus, business conditions, commodity price volatility, market conditions and other factors.

About EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp.

EQV is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. EQV’s sponsor is an affiliate of EQV Group, which was formed in 2022 and is an active acquirer and operator of proved developed producing oil and gas properties, and currently owns and operates more than 3,500 wells across 10 states.

About Vortus Investments

Vortus Investments is a Fort Worth-based private equity firm focused on generating long-term capital gains through investments in the lower/middle market upstream energy industry in North America.

1 As of February 1, 2026.