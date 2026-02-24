Accesa Wins Top Supplier Retail 2026 for AI-Powered Customer Experience – in Partnership with MediaMarktSaturn

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accesa has been awarded Top Supplier Retail 2026 in the Customer Experience category, together with MediaMarktSaturn, Europe’s leading consumer electronics retailer.





Presented by the EHI Retail Institute and Lebensmittel Zeitung, the award recognises partnerships that drive measurable impact in retail.

The recognition was granted for the Interactive User Manual, a GenAI-powered solution that transforms traditional operating instructions into an interactive, dialogue-based experience available 24/7 via QR code or web link. Built exclusively on official product documentation and internal knowledge bases, the solution provides precise, solution-oriented answers both before and after purchase.

“We are proud to receive this award with MediaMarktSaturn. It reflects the strength of our long-term partnership and our shared vision to make technology truly useful for customers. At Accesa, we focus on solving real challenges with AI, and it’s rewarding to see these solutions drive tangible impact in retail,” says Gabriel Sobolu, Managing Director Retail, Manufacturing & Multi Industries | CTO at Accesa.

Currently covering more than 2,000 private-label products, the solution helps customers access relevant product information quickly and easily. Within the first 4 months the solution has generated over 10,000 user requests and the adoption continues to grow.

“The idea was to create a product-specific chatbot based on the exact documents related to each product, helping customers properly understand and experience it in the way we intended. By launching this chatbot, we’re not only making one customer happy, but we’re also able to support customers across thousands of products,” says Stefan Ploch, Expert Quality Management, Imtron, MediaMarktSaturn’s subsidiary responsible for its private label brands KOENIC, PEAQ, ISY and ok.

Built on over 10 years of collaboration between Accesa and MediaMarktSaturn, the award highlights how combining deep retail insight with advanced technology can lead to solutions that scale across markets, brands, and use cases.

Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Accesa is a leading technology company with over 20+ years of experience in turning business challenges into growth opportunities.



With 1,200+ professionals, the company supports major brands in Retail, Manufacturing and Finance. across the full digital evolution journey from ideation to software development and managed services solutions.

MediaMarktSaturn is one of Europe’s leading consumer electronics retailers. Through its core brands MediaMarkt, Saturn and MediaWorld, the company operates 1,070 stores across 11 European countries.

The company employs around 50,000 people and reaches approximately 2.2 billion customer contacts per year across all channels, underlining its strong market presence.

