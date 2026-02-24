The Uniqueness of Dr Allen’s Devices for Prostate, Kidneys and Low Back Pain Treatment Unveiled Worldwide

Oxford, UK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topical summits in Dubai, Berlin, Nanjing, Basel, Lisbon, London and other cities discussed the uniqueness of Dr Allen's Devices, a new revolutionary medical technology patented in the USA, designed to treat prostate problems (benign prostatic hyperplasia and chronic prostatitis), kidney stones in both kidneys, back pain, particularly in the lumbar area, and sciatica.





Ariana Adjani’s talk on Thermobalancing therapy at Arab Health, Dubai | Robert Taylor/Fine Treatment

Dr Allen Device is an alternative to other treatment methods

The distinctiveness of Dr Allen Device lies in its approach to treating the core of chronic pain and other chronic conditions.

Dr Allen Device vs painkillers, which change the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain.

Dr Allen Device vs medication, which serves as the primary method for alleviating symptoms, although it frequently targets the symptoms instead of the root cause, necessitating continuous usage and a careful consideration of the advantages and possible side effects.

Dr Allen Device vs surgery, which relieves symptoms but does not address the underlying diseases.

Dr Allen Device vs acupuncture, which works by stimulating sensory nerves and may reduce muscle spasms and improve circulation; however, its effects are not sustained over extended durations.

Dr Allen's Device reduces the size of a benign enlarged prostate, reduces pain when treating chronic prostatitis and sciatica, and dissolves kidney stones, meaning the device treats the cause of these non-cancerous conditions.

Dr Allen’s Device: at-home treatment for different health conditions

Thermobalancing therapy is enabled by Dr Allen's Devices, which are designed to be worn with the special thermoelements applied to the skin over the affected organ: to the coccyx area to treat BPH, to the mid-back area to dissolve renal calculi in one or both kidneys, to the low back area to relieve pain and stiffness.

The US-patented Dr Allen's Device is specifically designed to maintain optimal heat without overheating the tissue, creating a stable healing environment in the affected area over a prolonged time.

A unique thermoelement was created for this purpose. This natural thermoelement accumulates body heat, becoming a heat source that is then optimally distributed by Dr Allen's Device. This treatment approach creates an environment conducive to long-term healing in the affected organ.

First class medical research, coupled with international conference presentations and discussions, demonstrate the significance of Thermobalancing therapy for global healthcare. It is important to emphasize that Dr Allen's Device is classified as a Class I medical device, which allows anyone to use it at home without any concerns.