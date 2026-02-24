AI-Enabled Edge and Autonomous Systems Take Center Stage 

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefenseWireNews Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how governments approach defense, security, and operational situational awareness in an increasingly complex and data-saturated threat environment. As modern conflicts and humanitarian missions rely more heavily on drones, sensors, and autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms capable of processing intelligence at the tactical edge are becoming essential for accelerating decision-making, strengthening force protection, and maintaining operational effectiveness in contested or communication-restricted environments. Against this backdrop of accelerating military modernization and rapid technology fielding, Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced that it will demonstrate its integrated AI capabilities on General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) Mission Systems’ GeoSuite platform during the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event at Fort Hood, Texas. The demonstration will showcase output from Safe Pro’s AI-powered Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) integrated into GeoSuite as part of the Army’s $1 billion TiC 2.0 initiative aimed at rapidly equipping and testing advanced technologies directly with soldiers.

Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging concept within defense operations, it is rapidly becoming a core capability shaping how militaries maintain operational awareness and respond to evolving threats.

The U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative represents a strategic shift toward faster technology adoption and field experimentation.

Safe Pro’s Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) is designed to deliver real-time intelligence directly at the tactical edge, providing enhanced situational awareness through advanced AI-driven analysis.

General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite platform serves as a comprehensive tactical situational awareness toolkit designed to support mission planning and execution.

AI-Enabled Defense in a Data-Driven Battlespace

Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging concept within defense operations, it is rapidly becoming a core capability shaping how militaries maintain operational awareness and respond to evolving threats. Modern conflicts increasingly involve complex environments where traditional decision-making processes cannot keep pace with the volume of incoming data from drones, sensors, communications networks and intelligence sources. AI-enabled situational awareness platforms address this challenge by automating analysis and enabling real-time insights that enhance both tactical and strategic outcomes. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Adoption Strategy underscores the importance of integrating AI to improve decision advantage and operational readiness across all domains.

One of the most significant developments driving this transformation is the shift toward edge-based AI systems. Rather than transmitting raw data to centralized processing centers, edge systems allow analysis to occur directly on the device or near the operational environment. This reduces latency and ensures that actionable intelligence remains available even in contested environments where communications may be degraded or disrupted. Analysts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies note that tactical edge AI enables faster reaction times and improves resilience in high-threat scenarios.

The growing importance of AI-driven situational awareness also reflects broader geopolitical and technological trends. Military planners increasingly prioritize autonomy and human-machine teaming, allowing personnel to focus on strategic decisions while AI handles repetitive or data-intensive analysis tasks. This shift improves mission effectiveness while reducing cognitive load for soldiers operating in complex environments. Advanced AI models can identify anomalies, classify threats and provide predictive insights that help commanders anticipate developments rather than simply react to them.

Beyond traditional combat operations, AI-enabled systems are becoming critical tools in both humanitarian missions and disaster response, automating the analysis of aerial imagery to deliver faster assessments and actionable insights. Researchers at Texas A&M University are using AI to turn drone imagery into rapid disaster response maps, dramatically accelerating damage assessment following hurricanes and floods, a capability that can save lives and resources when every minute counts.

Automated change-detection systems using aerial imagery have also been deployed to rapidly identify areas affected by natural disasters, helping prioritize rescue and relief efforts while reducing manual workload. At the same time, humanitarian land mine clearance organizations are piloting AI-assisted analysis of drone and satellite images to detect explosive remnants of war and prioritize contaminated land for clearance, enabling safer and more efficient operations in post-conflict environments. Programs integrating AI hazard identification with robotic platforms have successfully identified land mines and unexploded ordnance in pilot humanitarian missions, illustrating how AI-powered detection, mapping and operational visualization tools are emerging as key components of modern security infrastructure that spans both defense and humanitarian objectives.

Army TiC 2.0: Rapid Technology Integration Initiative

The U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative represents a strategic shift toward faster technology adoption and field experimentation. Designed as a multiyear effort funded through fiscal year 2027, TiC aims to accelerate the development, testing and deployment of advanced technologies by placing them directly into the hands of operational units. By bridging the gap between industry innovation and battlefield implementation, the program helps ensure that emerging capabilities can be evaluated in realistic scenarios before full-scale acquisition decisions are made.

Traditional defense procurement processes often involve lengthy development cycles, which can delay the introduction of new technologies. Programs such as TiC seek to overcome these challenges by enabling rapid prototyping and iterative testing alongside soldiers. The Army’s modernization efforts emphasize adapting to rapidly changing battlefields by accelerating the integration of emerging technologies, including autonomous systems and advanced sensors, into operational environments, reflecting a broader push to enhance battlefield awareness and decision-making speed.

The Autonomous Breach event at Fort Hood brings together industry teams and operational units, including soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and the 36th Engineer Brigade, III Corps, to integrate technologies in operationally relevant conditions. Such collaborative environments allow developers to refine solutions based on real-world feedback while helping soldiers become familiar with emerging tools that may shape future missions.

Another critical aspect of TiC is its emphasis on interoperability. Modern military operations rely on integrating diverse systems, from drones and robotics to command-and-control platforms, into unified operational frameworks. Events such as TiC create opportunities for companies to demonstrate how their technologies work alongside existing military platforms, increasing the likelihood of adoption.

By participating in the Autonomous Breach event, companies gain exposure to Army modernization initiatives while demonstrating their ability to meet operational needs. For Safe Pro, the event represents an opportunity to validate its integrated AI capabilities within a structured Army-sponsored environment and showcase how edge-based intelligence tools can enhance mission planning and execution.

“As an Army-sponsored vendor participating in TiC 2.0, we have a valuable opportunity to directly showcase NODE’s unique ability to support Army units by providing our real-time explosive threat detection and mapping capabilities for soldiers on the ground,” said Safe Pro Group CEO and chair Dan Erdberg. “We are especially excited to integrate our AI-powered detection data into the widely fielded GeoSuite platform, building a novel solution that can rapidly deliver greatly enhanced operational situational awareness to the teams taking part in this critical technology event.”

NODE AI Processing System Enhances Decision Support

Safe Pro’s Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) is designed to deliver real-time intelligence directly at the tactical edge, providing enhanced situational awareness through advanced AI-driven analysis. Built on the company’s patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) platform, NODE integrates machine learning and computer vision technologies to analyze imagery and generate actionable insights without reliance on continuous cloud connectivity.

One of the defining features of NODE is its ability to process data locally, allowing field personnel to receive real-time threat detection and mapping capabilities even in environments where communications infrastructure is limited or unavailable. This capability is particularly important for military operations conducted in remote or contested areas, where maintaining constant connectivity may be impossible. By embedding AI directly into the platform, NODE reduces latency and ensures faster decision cycles.

The SPOTD platform enables automatic detection and classification of explosive threats and other hazards using imagery collected from a wide range of drones. According to the announcement, the system converts raw video into high-resolution 2D and 3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared among operational teams. This transformation of visual data into structured intelligence allows commanders to better understand the operational environment and identify potential risks.

With a proprietary dataset comprising millions of real-world analyzed images and thousands of identified threats, Safe Pro has developed a knowledge base that supports continuous refinement of detection algorithms. Through participation in TiC 2.0, the company aims to demonstrate how NODE can provide decision-support data across missions such as combined arms breaching, maneuver operations, force protection and humanitarian demining.

The company’s just-released quarterly guidance validates the real-world interest in and demand for Safe Pro’s offerings. The company announced that it is projecting revenue in the first quarter of 2026 to increase more than 500% year-over-year, driven by initial deliveries under a recently awarded U.S. government subcontract supporting deployment of the company’s AI-Powered Edge Processing platform. According to the update, Safe Pro believes it is entering a commercial and government adoption inflection point, transitioning from development-stage operations into scaling revenue generation and opportunities to access additional government programs.

“The first quarter of 2026 represents a transformational period for Safe Pro,” said Erdberg. “We believe global demand for AI-enabled drone intelligence and American defense technology is entering a sustained growth cycle. Initial government revenue validates our technology platform and positions Safe Pro for continued operational expansion.”

GeoSuite Integration for Tactical Operational Awareness

General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite platform serves as a comprehensive tactical situational awareness toolkit designed to support mission planning and execution. GeoSuite provides tactical leaders with an intuitive, map-centric interface that integrates multimedia tools, advanced planning capabilities and visualizations tailored to operational environments.

The platform is designed to enable commanders to analyze, plan, rehearse, execute and review operations within a unified environment. This integrated approach allows users to visualize evolving battlefield conditions and coordinate actions more effectively. GeoSuite’s focus on rapid dissemination of critical information helps ensure that decision-makers can access relevant intelligence when and where it is needed.

A key advantage of GeoSuite is its ability to operate in Disconnected, Intermittent and Limited (DIL) environments. These conditions reflect real-world operational scenarios where connectivity may be constrained by terrain, electronic warfare, or infrastructure limitations. By maintaining functionality under such conditions, the platform supports resilient mission execution.

The integration of Safe Pro’s NODE system into GeoSuite enhances the platform by introducing AI-driven threat detection and automated mapping capabilities. NODE-generated data feeds into GeoSuite’s visualization interface, allowing soldiers to access AI-derived insights alongside other operational information. This integration demonstrates how combining specialized AI tools with established mission systems can improve operational coordination and situational awareness.

Advancing Integrated Defense Innovation

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company focused on delivering AI-enabled defense and situational awareness solutions. The company specializes in drone imagery processing, computer vision and automated threat detection technologies designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency across defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications.

Through platforms such as SPOTD, Safe Pro aims to provide scalable intelligence tools that transform raw sensor data into actionable insights. Its ecosystem integrates AI software, protective equipment and drone-based services, enabling a comprehensive approach to safety and situational awareness. By participating in Army initiatives such as TiC 2.0, the company continues to position its technologies within broader defense modernization efforts.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is a global aerospace and defense company delivering mission-critical technologies across multiple domains, including combat systems, secure communications and information systems. Through its Mission Systems division, the company develops advanced platforms designed to support command-and-control operations and tactical situational awareness.

The company’s emphasis on secure data integration and operational effectiveness aligns with the growing demand for AI-enhanced decision support tools. Platforms such as GeoSuite demonstrate General Dynamics’ commitment to providing digital tools that enhance operational planning and coordination. Collaborations with innovative technology developers enable the company to incorporate emerging AI capabilities into established defense infrastructure, supporting the evolving needs of modern military operations.

As governments accelerate modernization efforts to keep pace with rapidly evolving security challenges, the integration of AI-enabled situational awareness tools into operational environments is becoming increasingly critical. Initiatives such as the U.S. Army’s TiC 2.0 program highlight a broader shift toward rapidly testing and deploying technologies that enhance decision-making, resilience and operational effectiveness at the tactical edge.

By demonstrating its NODE AI processing system integrated with General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GeoSuite platform, Safe Pro Group illustrates how emerging AI capabilities can complement established defense infrastructure to deliver real-time intelligence and improved mission coordination. Together, these developments underscore a growing recognition that the future of defense and humanitarian operations will depend on scalable, interoperable technologies capable of transforming data into actionable insight, empowering soldiers and decision-makers with the tools needed to navigate increasingly complex operational environments.

