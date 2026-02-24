ECGI Holdings and Nomyx Begin Live Pilot to Tokenize Up to $10 Million in Mortgage Loans on RezyFi

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) today announced it has signed a platform services agreement with Nomyx Technology Labs Inc., a tokenization infrastructure provider. The agreement activates the core tokenization stack supporting the RezyFi mortgage tokenization platform and begins pilot testing. The pilot will test the tokenization of up to $10 million in mortgage loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned subsidiary of RezyFi. ResMac is a licensed wholesale independent mortgage bank (IMB) with active production volume.

The pilot is designed to validate a repeatable infrastructure layer for mortgage assets. RezyFi is developing a digital-asset workflow intended to support mortgage loans and mortgage-backed assets, with an initial focus on testing how loans can be represented on-chain through origination, pooling, and lifecycle events. The pilot is underway and is expected to run for approximately 45 to 60 days, after which the company plans to proceed toward a broader platform launch based on pilot results and final configuration.

Under the agreement, Nomyx will provide modular infrastructure intended to support the tokenization workflow, identity and compliance workflows, and platform integration tooling. As part of the pilot-to-launch process, RezyFi expects to finalize a transaction- and platform-usage-based fee model tied to tokenization and ongoing loan events, subject to final configuration.

The pilot will evaluate deployments across public blockchain networks to assess transaction throughput, cost efficiency, developer tooling, and ecosystem compatibility ahead of the platform's commercial launch. The addressable market is substantial, and mortgage markets remain large and active. The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts total single-family mortgage originations will increase to $2.2 trillion in 2026, up from $2.0 trillion in 2025 ( mba.org ).

ECGI expects to provide pilot milestone updates during the 45 to 60 day testing window, with a focus on workflow completion milestones and launch-readiness checkpoints.

What the pilot is testing now:

Tokenizing a defined set of ResMac loans (up to $10 million)

Testing on-chain structures such as pools and vault-style constructs

Validating programmable compliance and identity verification workflows

Confirming end-to-end operational readiness for commercial launch

"Mortgage assets require infrastructure that meets the rigor of regulated financial markets. That's what we're building," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, Inc. "Signing with Nomyx and starting the pilot moves us from planning to real-world validation. Over the next 45 to 60 days, we plan to pressure-test the workflows, the infrastructure, and the public blockchains so we can launch from a stronger foundation. We expect to share pilot milestones as the testing period progresses."

Nomyx Chief Executive Officer Ubair Javaid added, "We believe mortgage assets represent one of the most compelling yet under-digitized segments of financial markets. Partnering with ECGI allows us to apply advanced tokenization infrastructure to a large, established asset class where programmable workflows and lifecycle transparency unlock meaningful operational efficiencies. With the combined expertise of both teams, we see significant potential to modernize how these assets are structured and managed."

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

