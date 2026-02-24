Fluent Inc. Announces Three Years of Growth and Strategic Progress for Commerce Media Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, a leading commerce media solutions provider, today announced three years of sustained growth for its Commerce Media Solutions business driven by the continued expansion of its commerce network and a relevance-first approach to monetization. During this period, Fluent has partnered with leading retailers and advertisers to transform high-intent consumer engagement into measurable revenue and performance outcomes.

Fluent partners with a growing network of retail partners including Authentic Brands Group, Belk, Barnes & Noble College, Michael’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, among others — enabling incremental revenue through relevant, performance-driven offers. Advertisers partner with Fluent to bid transparently for access to engaged consumers, while retailers maintain control over how monetization is integrated into their customer experience.

“Three years ago, we made the decision to switch to Fluent and haven’t looked back,” said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. “Not only have they delivered superior performance, but their approach also allows us to monetize intelligently, delivering offers that add value for customers while preserving the integrity of the purchase experience. Fluent operates as a true partner, providing a high level of service, responsiveness, and strategic collaboration that consistently supports our evolving business needs.”

Commerce Media Solutions was launched in the first quarter of 2023 to address the significant emerging market opportunity in commerce media, which uses first-party data to connect brands with high-value consumers at every stage of the shopping journey. Since its launch, Commerce Media Solutions has delivered triple-digit compound annual revenue growth. In the third quarter of 2025 it had grown to 40% of consolidated revenue from 16% in the prior year period and as of September 30, 2025, the business operated at an annual revenue run rate of over $85 million.

Growth Informed by Experimentation at Scale

Rather than applying uniform monetization across its network, Fluent has used creative and campaign experimentation to determine where monetization creates durable value and where restraint delivers better outcomes. This approach has informed tailored strategies by retailer, channel, and format, supporting sustainable growth over time.

“Over the past three years, we’ve focused on building a commerce network that is scalable thanks to its relevance, transparency, and results,” said Tim Lukens, President, Commerce Media at Fluent. “Our growth reflects the trust retailers and advertisers place in Fluent to deliver performance without compromising the customer experience.”

Relevance-First Monetization Across the Customer Journey

Building on these insights, Fluent has introduced predictive capabilities that determine when and where monetization creates value across the retail customer journey — from pre-cart through post-confirmation — prioritizing impression quality over volume.

This relevance-first approach enables retailers to expand monetization beyond a single touchpoint while protecting brand equity and maintaining customer trust.

As commerce media continues to mature, Fluent plans to further invest in relevance-driven monetization, creative intelligence, and rewards-based engagement to support continued growth across its retail commerce network.

