Locus Technologies Unifies Assets, Facilities, Environmental Obligations, and Long-Term Financial Exposure in a Single, Audit-Defensible Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced major enhancements to its Asset Management software, extending its unified platform with advanced lifecycle governance, environmental liability forecasting, and financial transparency for organizations managing complex, regulated assets and long-tail obligations.

The enhancements unify assets, facilities, inventory, environmental obligations, and financial exposure in a single, audit-ready platform, supporting the full asset lifecycle from active operations through retirement and post-closure and long-term O&M. Native integration across the Locus Platform connects asset data with compliance, water, waste, mobility, analytics, and AI capabilities, eliminating silos while enabling enterprise governance with localized execution. ERP and GIS integrations further extend financial control and spatial intelligence without disrupting existing systems, giving EHS, operations, and finance leaders a shared source of truth across multi-site portfolios.

Unlike standalone maintenance tools or spreadsheet-based reserve models, Locus Technologies consolidates operational data, cost assumptions, remediation forecasts, and financial exposure analysis within one controlled environment—enabling defensible reserve validation, portfolio-level liability forecasting, audit-ready documentation, progressive valuation as scopes evolve, capital prioritization, and counterparty exposure modeling.

“Our customers operate in industries where environmental obligations extend decades beyond asset retirement,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus. “Boards and auditors are asking tougher questions about reserve accuracy, counterparty exposure, and long-term financial risk. These enhancements give organizations the ability to quantify, validate, and defend their environmental liabilities within a controlled, SOX-ready framework. This is not just asset management; it is lifecycle governance with built in financial accountability.”

With these enhancements, Locus Technologies customers gain stronger audit readiness, clearer financial transparency, and more defensible lifecycle decisions across regulated assets. The platform strengthens SOX compliance through controlled financial exposure modeling and documented reserve methodologies, while improving audit confidence with transparent assumptions and traceable valuation workflows. Organizations also gain clearer visibility into AROs, remediation portfolios, and contingent liabilities, along with portfolio-level insight into liability work-down and capital efficiency.

By unifying operational performance, environmental obligations, and financial exposure in a single system of record, Locus enables organizations to move beyond reactive compliance toward proactive, measurable lifecycle risk management.

If you are interested in a demonstration of Locus Technologies’ asset management software, please contact info@locustec.com or visit us at www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.