Champion Safe Accelerates Dealer-Led Growth Through Utah’s A1 Safe & Vault at the Western Hunting & Conservation Expo 2026

Premium Champion Safes and vault doors made with American-steel, paired with A1’s expert delivery and installation, create repeatable retail wins—driving higher sell-through potential and increased reorders across Utah.

Provo, UT, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand™, proudly partnered with A1 Safe and Vault Company at the 2026 Western Hunting & Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah. The collaboration delivered a highly successful show for A1, with enthusiastic attendees purchasing Champion Safes and exploring advanced vault solutions, solidifying A1’s reputation as Utah’s premier provider of high-quality security products.

With 50 years of combined experience in the safe and vault industry, A1 Safe and Vault has built a legacy on professionalism, precise delivery, and expert installation. Co-owners Chad Brittain, Hayden Brittain, Jayson Frandsen and team are recognized as Utah’s leading vault door specialists, handling complex installations for homeowners, commercial properties, and builders seeking the ultimate combination of security, design, and durability. With demand for Champion Safes continuing to rise, A1 Safe and Vault is positioned for substantial growth, ready to take as many units as production allows to meet customer needs.

“Partnering with Champion Safe at the Expo allowed us to demonstrate the quality, reliability, and innovation behind every safe and vault door we install,” said Jayson Frandsen, Co-owner of A1 Safe and Vault Company. “Our team thrives on providing guidance, expert delivery, and flawless installation. Customers walked away not only with a secure solution but with confidence in the service and expertise we provide.”

Verified Customer Reviews Reflect Excellence

A1 Safe and Vault’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in glowing online reviews and verified testimonials. Customers consistently highlight:

Expert guidance and consultation, helping buyers select the safe or vault door that perfectly meets their needs.





Professional delivery and installation, including challenging vault door setups that require precision and care.





Exceptional service and follow-through, ensuring every product performs flawlessly and every client feels confident in their investment.

This strong reputation and verified online feedback underscore why A1 Safe and Vault continues to expand rapidly, meeting increasing demand for secure storage solutions throughout Utah.

Champion Vault Doors: Unmatched Security and Craftsmanship

Champion Safe’s vault doors represent the pinnacle of American-made security. Constructed with high-strength steel, advanced locking technology, and customizable finishes, Champion vault doors combine protection and style for homes, offices, and commercial properties. From builders seeking secure installations for new construction to homeowners upgrading existing security, Champion vault doors deliver peace of mind and aesthetic appeal. Builders, homeowners, and commercial clients seeking industry-leading security solutions can explore Champion vault doors, built for protection, reliability, and style: championsafe.com/champion-series/vault-door

“Working with A1 Safe and Vault at the Expo highlighted the growing demand for premium vault solutions,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. “Our vault doors are engineered for maximum protection, durability, and long-term reliability. When paired with A1’s expert installation and service, customers receive the ultimate security solution backed by professionals they can trust.”

The Western Hunting & Conservation Expo: A Premier Industry Event

The Western Hunting & Conservation Expo brings together outdoor enthusiasts, conservation advocates, and industry-leading manufacturers and dealers. The 2026 event provided an ideal platform for A1 Safe and Vault to showcase Champion Safes and vault doors, offering attendees hands-on demonstrations, expert consultations, and insight into the latest trends in home and commercial security.

Commitment to Growth and Excellence

A1 Safe and Vault continues to expand its footprint, leveraging decades of industry experience and a dedication to customer-first service. The company is equipped to handle high demand and deliver Champion Safes and vault doors as fast as production allows, reinforcing its position as Utah’s most trusted source for advanced security solutions.

Contact A1 Safe and Vault Company

1268 W 2600 S Ste 101, Woods Cross, UT 84087

Phone: 801‑602‑1977

Email: support@a1safeandvault.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company’s SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders’ equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company’s ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company’s ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company’s operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

