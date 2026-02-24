Satellogic to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2026.

Rick Dunn, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Driver, Vice President of Corporate Development, will attend the Cantor Global Tech & Industrial Growth Conference and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Mr. Dunn will also attend the Craig-Hallum 2nd Annual Virtual NewSpace Conference and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Cantor Global Tech & Industrial Growth Conference

Date: March 10 – 11, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn and Vice President of Corporate Development, Ryan Driver

Craig Hallum 2nd Annual NewSpace Conference

Date: March 25, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Panel Discussions, Company-Specific Fireside Chat, and 1x1 Meetings

Attendee: Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn

For more information on the Cantor Global Tech & Industrial Growth Conference, Craig Hallum 2nd Annual NewSpace Conference, or to schedule a meeting with Satellogic management, please contact your conference representative or Satellogic's Investor Relations at ir@satellogic.com.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is a vertically integrated Earth observation company that designs, manufactures, and operates satellite systems, delivering decision-grade insights at scale to government and commercial customers. Through an end-to-end production and operations model, Satellogic provides governments with flexible options across their journey toward sovereign Earth observation. From access to high-frequency imagery and managed space systems to full satellite ownership, to supporting autonomous data availability and long-term technological independence.

This integrated approach enables Satellogic to deploy satellites on predictable timelines and operate with capacity to support persistent coverage across large portfolios of sites. Satellogic enables continuous monitoring and alert-driven workflows that help defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial operators move from reactive tasking to proactive decision-making, providing mission-critical data when it is needed.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

