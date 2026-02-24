SEALSQ Deepens Technology Focus on CMOS-Compatible Quantum Architectures to Enable Secure Scalable Silicon-Based Quantum Computing

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced an increased technology-driven focus on semiconductor CMOS-compatible quantum computing architectures. This strategic emphasis reflects SEALSQ’s conviction that long-term quantum scalability will be achieved through deep alignment with semiconductor technology. By prioritizing silicon spin qubits and electrons-on-helium platforms, SEALSQ is concentrating its investments on qubit technologies that can be fabricated, integrated, and scaled using established semiconductor CMOS processes and manufacturing capabilities.

Both silicon spin qubits and electrons-on-helium platforms approaches are promising for semiconductor CMOS-compatible quantum computing: silicon spin qubits use electrons in silicon and can be made with chip-making methods similar to CMOS, which may help with scaling and manufacturing, while electrons-on-helium qubits use electrons above superfluid helium on a silicon chip and can use CMOS-compatible controls, offering a low-noise alternative approach.

CMOS compatibility is not just a technology or manufacturing preference; it is a system-level enabler. Quantum processors require dense arrays of control electrodes, high-speed signal routing, cryogenic-compatible electronics, and precise calibration and monitoring infrastructure. Silicon-based quantum platforms offer a credible path to the co-design and eventual co-integration of quantum devices with classical CMOS control circuitry. In this context, FDSOI appears to be a strong compromise for achieving acceptable noise and power consumption levels. FDSOI is a wafer-level semiconductor technology that uses a thin silicon layer on an insulating layer to reduce power consumption and noise.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “From our perspective, this technology alignment is a real advantage over other quantum approaches, such as superconducting or ion-trap systems. While those platforms are scientifically impressive, they often depend on specialized materials, custom fabrication steps, or complex optical and vacuum setups that do not align as naturally with mainstream semiconductor manufacturing. In contrast, silicon spin qubits and electrons-on-helium architectures are designed from the start to evolve within the semiconductor ecosystem. This alignment not only accelerates learning cycles but also ensures a smooth transition from research to production. Most importantly, it allows us to enable security-by-design through post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and hardware-based trust, positioning SEALSQ at the intersection of quantum innovation and secure manufacturing.”



At the same time, alongside its work on CMOS-compatible quantum hardware, SEALSQ recognizes that quantum computers must rely on strong security systems and is therefore integrating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and hardware-based trust mechanisms directly into the system architecture. As quantum processors advance toward large-scale, silicon-manufactured platforms, security becomes a foundational architectural requirement, not an afterthought.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) plays a foundational role in this architecture. As quantum computing advances and increases the risk to classical public-key cryptography, SEALSQ is integrating PQC algorithms and hardware-based trust mechanisms in secure silicon to help ensure that quantum control systems, firmware updates, calibration data, and interconnect communications remain resilient against both classical and quantum-enabled attacks. This is especially critical in distributed quantum systems, where control electronics, cryogenic interfaces, and cloud-connected orchestration layers must exchange sensitive data securely. Securing these platforms involves implementing strong authentication mechanisms; it can also be used to secure FPGA configurations when manipulating qubits (e.g., error treatment algorithms).

Secure elements fabricated alongside or integrated with quantum control circuitry allow for trusted boot, device attestation, and secure key storage, ensuring that only authenticated software and authorized operators can access or modify quantum systems. This capability is essential as quantum computers transition from isolated laboratory instruments to networked, mission-critical infrastructure.

By combining CMOS-based quantum architectures with embedded post-quantum security, SEALSQ is addressing a fundamental challenge of the quantum era: ensuring that the machines designed to break today’s cryptography are themselves secure, trustworthy, and sovereign by design. This convergence of quantum physics, semiconductor engineering, and cryptographic resilience positions silicon-based quantum computing as not only scalable, but also secure enough for real-world deployment in government, industrial, and critical infrastructure environments.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







