ARKO Corp Introduces $3, $4, $5, and $6 Value Meal Deals

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, is proud to introduce a new value‑driven meal deal strategy across all stores that sell Hot and Cold grab n go food including the recently launched fas craves concept. Since January, customers have been enjoying flavorful, value-driven meal deals available at $3, $4, $5, and $6. These meal deals will continue as a key component of the company’s ongoing food strategy, evolving with each promotional cycle to bring customers delicious, relevant, and affordable choices.

“Our customers are looking for delicious, relevant, and satisfying meals at prices they can feel good about,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. “With our new meal deal strategy, we are delivering real value, real choice, and real convenience across every daypart. These offers strengthen our position as a foodservice destination and reinforce our commitment to providing great-tasting food at an incredible value.”

Enrolled fas REWARDS customers will find a wide range of value meal deals across ARKO’s community of brands, with offers tailored to each brands unique menu lineup. Examples include: any-size hot or iced coffee paired with two donuts for $3; a breakfast sandwich with a hot or iced coffee or 20oz Pepsi product for $4; a Tyson® chicken sandwich bundled with any-size fountain drink or 20oz Pepsi product for $5; and a hearty combo featuring any-size fountain drink or 20oz Pepsi product with two Ultimate Chicken Tenders and potato wedges for $6.

These offers span breakfast, lunch, and snacking—and were designed to give customers delicious, relevant meal deals at a great value. By offering many different options, with popular beverages, ARKO is meeting customers’ desire for affordable, great-tasting food while continuing to strengthen its position as a go-to foodservice destination.





ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC), which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; the success of the Company's transformation plan, including the dealerization of retail stores; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law

