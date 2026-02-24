Snail, Inc.’s Indie Label Wandering Wizard Showcases Stoneguard and Above The Snow at Steam Next Fest

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that its indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, showcased upcoming titles, Stoneguard and Above The Snow , during Steam Next Fest. The event, taking place from February 23 to March 2, provides a high-visibility platform for emerging titles to generate player engagement, wishlist growth, and pre-launch momentum within the global PC gaming market.

Stoneguard , a medieval survival strategy game, recently announced its Early Access launch date of March 19, 2026 on Steam. Combining open-ended sandbox survival mechanics with tactical base defense gameplay, Stoneguard expands Snail’s presence in the medieval genre. Snail has seen continued strength in this category, supported by the performance of Bellwright , which recently released its Maiden Voyage update and participated in the Steam Winter Sale, resulting in an average 18.5% increase in daily units sold during the promotional period when compared to non-sale periods.

Above The Snow , a tycoon strategy and city-building title, will debut its first public demo during Steam Next Fest, offering players early access to its core economic systems and narrative-driven progression. The game has already received notable industry recognition, winning Best PC City-Building Game at the NYX Game Awards Season 2 2025. It has also earned nominations for Best Narrative Indie Game at Taipei Game Show 2026 and Best Polish Indie Game at Poznań Game Arena 2025 and has established cross-industry partnerships with retail brands that align closely with the game’s Alps setting. The Company views these award validations and partnerships as an early indicator of quality and long-term franchise potential, with Steam Next Fest providing the first large-scale player acquisition moment.



Steam Next Fest functions as both a discovery engine and a data-rich market validation tool. With Stoneguard approaching Early Access and Above The Snow entering its first public demo phase, Snail Games is aligning product milestones with platform-wide visibility to maximize engagement and conversion. Participation in Steam Next Fest reflects the Company’s commitment to leveraging platform-native events to drive sustained growth.



