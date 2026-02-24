Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3 rd at 9:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 9:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9th at 3:40 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.





Disc management will be participating in investor meetings during the above conferences, as well as the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on March 10th and the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 11th, both in Miami, FL.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com