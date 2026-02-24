NewGen Provides Recap of Strategic Progress as Diversification Fuels Success, Positions Company for Breakout Year

BANGKOK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, diversified growth company, today outlined its remarkable financial and operational transformation, positioning the Company for significant value creation in 2026 and beyond. Over the past year, NewGen has successfully executed an extensive strategic pivot, building a robust balance sheet and a dynamic portfolio of high-growth international ventures.

NewGen has completed a decisive corporate transformation, strengthening its foundation for accelerated growth. Through a proactive capital management strategy and strategic asset deployment, the Company has dramatically improved its financial position, turning a historical deficit into a robust US$28 million in net assets as of September 30, 2025.

The Company’s capital has been strategically invested to create a diversified portfolio with multiple near-term catalysts. In July 2025, NewGen acquired advanced cytometry intellectual property, which was subsequently professionally valued at US$17.9 million, to form the cornerstone of a new, scalable, high-margin technology-licensing business. During 2025, NewGen had also started to look into the real estate development market in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

NewGen’s diversification strategy extends into digital asset innovation and consumer wellness, creating additional avenues for potential growth. As initially announced in July 2025, the Company is pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization through its NewGenDigital division, and has begun to explore art tokenization services for a major private collection. NewGenDigital also continues to build its Solana treasury, as announced in June 2025, and is preparing for the launch of the Company’s first proprietary digital token in 2026. NewGen has also established the NewGenSup division, which will leverage the Company’s healthcare expertise to launch a new line of health supplements.

NewGen has started off 2026 strong, announcing in early February 2026 that the Commitment Campaign for its inaugural tokenized bond issuance had gone live on Evident Capital’s SFC-licensed, Hong Kong-based tokenization and alternative assets platform. This crucial development advances the Company’s strategy to use non-dilutive, debt-style tokenized structures to transform its balance sheet and unlock new sources of capital to fund the Company’s business development growth plans.

Taken in combination, these initiatives provide NewGen with a strong foundation heading into 2026. Management’s confidence in the Company’s trajectory is underscored by the authorization of a $2 million share repurchase program in November 2025. This action reflects a firm belief in the Company’s intrinsic value and a commitment to returning value to shareholders. NewGen is also launching the new corporate website, www.nivf.global.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “Over the past year, we made bold, strategic decisions to fundamentally strengthen NewGen for the long term. Now, we have transitioned from a period of necessary foundational work to an exciting new phase of growth and execution. Our balance sheet is strong, and we have strategically deployed capital into a series of high-potential initiatives. We enter 2026 with immense confidence, ready to unlock the significant value we have built for our shareholders.”

“Every action taken has been with a singular focus: building durable, long-term shareholder value,” added Mr. Siu. “We are no longer in a building phase—we are in a harvesting phase. With a fortified balance sheet, a clear growth strategy, and tangible assets, NewGen is uniquely positioned for a landmark 2026. We look forward to sharing our progress as we execute on these compelling opportunities.”

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.nivf.global. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's positioning for a breakout year and significant value creation in 2026 and beyond; statements about the Company's strategic transformation, accelerated growth, and high-potential multi-sector portfolio; statements about the Company's net assets, balance sheet strength, and financial position; statements regarding the value and potential of acquired cytometry intellectual property and the development of a technology-licensing business; statements about the Company’s exploration of real estate projects in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; statements concerning digital asset innovation, Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, art tokenization services, Solana treasury building, and the launch of a proprietary digital token in 2026; statements about the potential for the tokenized bond issuance to transform the Company’s balance sheet and unlock new sources of capital for the Company; statements about the establishment and launch of health supplements through NewGenSup; statements regarding the share repurchase program and its reflection of confidence in the Company's intrinsic value; statements about transitioning to a harvesting phase, unlocking value, and executing on growth opportunities; and statements characterizing the Company as uniquely positioned for a landmark 2026.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from its strategic transformation, diversification efforts, and portfolio investments; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its initiatives in real estate development, RWA tokenization, tokenized bond issuance, launching a new line of health supplements, and medical technology licensing; market conditions, regulatory approvals, and economic factors impacting the valuation and performance of assets such as intellectual property, real estate projects, digital assets, and health supplements; the accuracy of projections for sales, profits, and growth catalysts, which may not materialize as expected; the Company's liquidity and capital resources may be insufficient to support ongoing initiatives while meeting operational needs and commitments; the implementation and impact of the share repurchase program, which may be modified, suspended, or terminated based on market conditions, compliance with laws, and financial health; competitive pressures in real estate, digital assets, reproductive health, and wellness sectors; technological, legal, and regulatory developments affecting tokenization, DeFi, and other innovations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NewGen does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-3847

Email: NewgenivfIR@icrinc.com