Sompo Completes Acquisition of Aspen

Transaction diversifies and strengthens global insurance and reinsurance platform

Aspen Class A ordinary shares delisted from NYSE

TOKYO and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo” or the “Company”) (Stock Code: 8630, TSE Prime Market) announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (“SIH”) has successfully completed the acquisition of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) through the purchase of 100% of the issued Class A ordinary shares of Aspen. Immediately following the closing, each series of preference shares of Aspen will remain outstanding and the relative rights, terms and conditions will remain unchanged. Sompo and Aspen may from time to time seek to redeem or repurchase and/or delist the preferred shares or associated depositary shares. Aspen’s Class A ordinary shares (symbol: AHL) will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Aspen’s preference shares remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mikio Okumura, Sompo Group CEO, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our strategy to continue Sompo’s plans for profitable growth, to deploy capital strategically and to ensure a globally diversified Property & Casualty (P&C) platform. I am pleased to welcome the Aspen team to Sompo.”

James Shea, CEO of Sompo P&C, said, “This transaction continues our commitment to invest in and grow our global P&C footprint through market cycles. The addition of Aspen’s reinsurance and insurance portfolios along with a more substantial presence in the UK enable us to accelerate our commitments to our customers, people and shareholders. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and continuing to build our global portfolio through investments in people and technology. Aspen’s culture of underwriting and customer focus will ensure a smooth transition as we engage as one organization with our customers and partners.”

Following its acquisition by Sompo, Aspen will come under the Sompo Group umbrella and will transition to trading under the Sompo brand. Following the transaction, Mark Cloutier will act in an advisory role to Sompo.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Sompo. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Sompo. Oxbow Partners served as integration consultants. Kekst CNC served as strategic communications counsel to Sompo.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. served as lead financial advisor to Aspen. Insurance Advisory Partners LLC also served as financial advisor to Aspen. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Aspen.

About Sompo Group

Building on over 137 years of innovation, Sompo Group is a leading integrated (re)insurance and financial services group committed to delivering health, wellbeing and financial protection to

businesses and individuals worldwide. Sompo Group comprises Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo Holdings) and its subsidiaries, providing solutions in commercial and consumer property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance globally, and life insurance and nursing care in Japan.

Its insurance subsidiaries have excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings, of A+ from A.M. Best and A+ from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8630.T).

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit Sompo-hd.com.

