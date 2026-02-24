Data Analytics Market Forecasted to Reach USD 785.62 Billion by 2035 Driven by AI, ML, and Real-Time Intelligence

Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data analytics market size was estimated at USD 64.75 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach around USD 785.62 billion by 2035, growing at a strong CAGR of 28.35% from 2026 to 2035.

Growth is driven by the surge in digital activities like e-commerce, online payments, and streaming, along with increasing demand for real-time insights. As businesses adopt advanced analytics to stay competitive and understand customers better, the market presents strong long-term investment potential.

Data Analytics Market Key Points

North America led the market with the largest share of 45% in 2025.

The software segment dominated the data analytics market, accounting for a 67.80% share in 2025.

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace, registering a CAGR of 13.20% in 2025.

Descriptive analytics held a significant market share of 26.30% in 2025.

Augmented analytics is expected to witness the highest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 28.35% in 2025.

The cloud deployment segment led the market with a 58.60% share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.80% over the forecast period.

Customer analytics emerged as the leading application segment, capturing 19.40% of the market share in 2025.

Fraud detection and prevention is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 14.70% in 2025.

What is Data Analytics?

Data analytics is the process of analyzing, interpreting, and visualizing massive, multifaceted datasets to derive evocative insights and make informed decisions. It includes a variety of processes from statistical analysis to machine learning, to analyze past and current data to foresee future trends. Data analytics is a multi-layered process including various stages to extract meaningful insights from raw data.

Specialized data analytics tools play a significant role in this sequence, exactly collecting, processing, and analyzing data to derive actionable intelligence. Data analytics as a solution is focused on using tools and technology to explore and analyze data in real-time or near-real-time to expose hidden patterns, correlations, and trends. The goal is predictive and prescriptive analysis, using developed technology to make accurate, dynamic, and forward-looking forecasts and recommendations.

Private Industry Investments for Data Analytics:

Databricks Series K Funding ($1 Billion): In September 2025, Databricks secured $1 billion to accelerate the development of its "Data Intelligence Platform" which integrates generative AI with traditional data lakehouses. SoftBank’s OpenAI Strategic Investment ($40 Billion): Leading a massive funding round in early 2025, SoftBank prioritized the scaling of advanced analytical reasoning and autonomous data processing capabilities. IBM’s Acquisition of Confluent ($11 Billion): Finalised in late 2025, this acquisition was designed to merge real-time data streaming with IBM’s hybrid cloud analytics to provide businesses with instantaneous decision-making tools. Scale AI Funding Round ($14.3 Billion): Meta led this 2025 investment to enhance the high-quality data curation and labeling essential for training sophisticated predictive analytics models. Blackstone’s Digital Infrastructure Initiative ($25 Billion): Throughout 2025 and 2026, Blackstone has committed $25 billion toward specialized AI data centers specifically designed to handle the high-compute demands of modern big data analytics.



Data Analytics Market Trends

Agentic Analytics and AI Copilots: Organizations are transitioning from static reporting to "agentic" systems where autonomous AI agents continuously monitor data to detect anomalies and execute decisions with minimal human intervention.

Organizations are transitioning from static reporting to "agentic" systems where autonomous continuously monitor data to detect anomalies and execute decisions with minimal human intervention. Real-Time Streaming at the Edge: To achieve sub-second response times for applications like fraud detection and dynamic pricing, enterprises are increasingly processing data at the "edge", directly on sensors and IoT devices, rather than in centralized cloud warehouses.

Data Analytics Market Opportunity

Integration with AI and ML Technology Unlocks Market Opportunity

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with data analytics evolves as game-changers in the sector of data analytics. These skills allow computers to analyze massive amounts of data, identify patterns, and make forecasts with unprecedented precision. From predictive analytics to natural language processing, AI and ML are driving a wide range of uses, from personalized marketing campaigns to fraud detection systems.

Recent developments in data visualization tools have made it simpler than ever to generate interactive dashboards and visualizations that enable consumers to explore data dynamically. With drag-and-drop interfaces and customizable templates, non-technical consumers create compelling visualizations that reveal hidden patterns and trends in information.

Data Analytics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 64.75 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 83.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 785.62 Billion Growth Rate (2026 - 2035) 28.35% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Component Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, End Use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Data Analytics Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Data Analytics Market?

North America dominated the Market share in 2025. This region's AI ecosystem, leveraging its exclusive combination of infrastructure, energy resources, and policy momentum, is redefining the geography of invention. With a presence of over 279 data centers statewide, including 141 in the Dallas–Fort Worth area alone. The presence of industry leaders such as Amazon, IBM, Google, and Salesforce provides a strong foundation for rapid innovation, which contributes to the growth of the market.

How Big is the U.S. Data Analytics Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. data analytics market size is expected to be worth around USD 252.55 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 26.39 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 28.61% between 2026 and 2035.

U.S. Data Analytics Market Trends

The U.S. market is expanding rapidly as enterprises across sectors like finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing increasingly leverage analytics for strategic decision-making, operational efficiency, and customer insights. Strong adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms paired with advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning is enabling deeper predictive and real-time data analysis, further driving market growth.

How is the Asia Pacific region experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Data Analytics Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms is due to the rise in internet users, the growth of mobile commerce, and rising consumer demand. Technological advancement, consumer-driven strategies, and maintainable practices. With the Government of India progressively working towards goals like Smart Cities and Smart Health, the nation must augment its digital infrastructure, which contributes to the growth of the market.

India Data Analytics Market Trends

India’s market is growing rapidly as businesses across sectors like finance, healthcare, retail, and telecom increasingly embrace digital transformation to leverage data-driven decision-making. Strong adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning is enhancing analytical capabilities, enabling predictive and real-time insights that support strategic growth.

Data Analytics Market Segmental Insights

Component Insights

Why is the Software Segment Dominating the Data Analytics Market?

The software segment dominated the market in 2025. Data analytics reporting software transforms unstructured data into easy-to-read insights that drive better business decisions. It supports organizations' processes and interprets large volumes of information, turning raw inputs into actionable insights. It also supports collecting, cleaning, organizing, analysing and interpreting massive sets of data to derive meaningful insights.

The services segment is the fastest-growing in the market. Data analytics provides major benefits, including improved decision-making, rising effectiveness, better consumer experiences, and competitive benefits. Data analytics is basically a thorough process where large amounts of data are inspected to extract useful information, find patterns, and draw assumptions.

Type Insights

Why is Descriptive Analytics Segment Dominating the Data Analytics Market?

The descriptive analytics segment dominated the market in 2025. This type of analytics supports a company in understanding its market better or determines whether the business is on track to achieve its aim. Descriptive analytics includes interpreting historical or real-time data to understand trends or relationships among online customer-based events. Descriptive analytics offers a foundation for understanding past actions and results in a business.

The augmented analytics segment is the fastest-growing in the market. Augmented analytics creates analysts’ work rapid, more effective, and more precise. Machine learning and natural language technologies supports to bring domain experts embedded in the business closer to their data by eliminating technical challenges to analysis, including making advanced techniques available to people with less mature data skills and experience.

Deployment Insights

Why Cloud Segment Dominates the Data Analytics Market?

The cloud segment dominated the market. Cloud-based analytics does not require a large hardware investment. This type of deployment offers video conferencing and collaboration services to which staff connect virtually using their respective tablets, laptops, or mobiles.

Cloud-based solutions create scalable and even affordable services accessible to all types of companies. Cloud-driven analytics make it simple for employees, partners, and consumers to get access to detailed analytics from anywhere and on any tool.

Enterprise Size Insights

Why Large Companies Segment Dominating the Data Analytics Market?

The large companies segment dominated and fastest growing in the market in 2025. Big data analytics supports organizations in reducing expenses and developing improved, customer-driven services and products. Data analytics helps companies optimize their operations and increase efficiency by categorizing patterns.

The SME sector is the fastest-growing in the market. Data analytics supports an organization in making advanced decisions, and it increases the effectiveness of the work. It inspires a culture of efficacy and teamwork by enabling the managers to share the insights from the analytics outcomes with the employees.

End User Insights

Why BFSI Sector Segment Dominating the Data Analytics Market?

The BFSI sector dominated the market. The use of data analytics made the banking sector effective and controlled. With well-developed tools, financial institutions recently predict trends, identify fraud, and streamline processes, creating a stronger and more responsive field.

The IT and telecom segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. IT and telecom industry analytics uses data to enhance network performance, lower churn, and improve customer experience. Telecom analytics increases network performance, increases customer satisfaction, and increases innovation by leveraging data-based insights.

Application Insights

Why Customer Analytics Segment Dominating the Data Analytics Market?

The customer analytics segment dominated the market in 2025. Customer analytics enables organizations to create targeted experiences by offering insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and requirements. It is significant to note that these analytics supports to create a competitive benefits, enhancing consumer loyalty and retention, increasing revenue, and reducing expenses.

The fraud detection & prevention segment is the fastest-growing in the market. Fraud analytics has its real-time discovery abilities. The technology uses pattern recognition and data analytics processes to detect potential fraud quickly. Proactive fraud prevention measures, made mechanical by advanced fraud analytics, create a protective shield for consumer assets.

➡️ AI in Data Analytics Market: Explore how artificial intelligence is transforming data-driven decision-making and business intelligence

➡️ Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Discover how advanced analytics is optimizing energy distribution and grid efficiency

➡️ Clinical Data Analytics Solutions Market: Understand how healthcare analytics is improving patient outcomes and accelerating research insights

➡️ Big Data Analytics Market: Analyze the expanding role of big data in driving enterprise innovation and competitive advantage

➡️ Generative AI in Analytics Market: Track how generative AI is reshaping analytics workflows and unlocking new business intelligence capabilities

Top Companies in the Data Analytics Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Alteryx, Inc. (US) : Provides a no-code/low-code platform centered on Alteryx Designer for automated data preparation, blending, and advanced spatial or predictive analytics.

: Provides a no-code/low-code platform centered on Alteryx Designer for automated data preparation, blending, and advanced spatial or predictive analytics. IBM Corporation (US) : Offers the Watsonx platform and IBM Analytics, providing enterprise-grade tools for AI-driven data science, data governance, and business intelligence.

: Offers the Watsonx platform and IBM Analytics, providing enterprise-grade tools for AI-driven data science, data governance, and business intelligence. SiSense Inc. (US) : Specializes in an API-first analytics platform designed to embed customizable dashboards and AI-powered insights directly into third-party applications.

: Specializes in an API-first analytics platform designed to embed customizable dashboards and AI-powered insights directly into third-party applications. Microsoft (US) : Delivers Power BI, a market-leading self-service tool integrated into the Microsoft Fabric platform for unified data modeling and visualization.

: Delivers Power BI, a market-leading self-service tool integrated into the Microsoft Fabric platform for unified data modeling and visualization. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India) : Features Zoho Analytics, a self-service BI platform that utilizes an AI assistant named Zia to generate reports from diverse business data sources.

: Features Zoho Analytics, a self-service BI platform that utilizes an AI assistant named Zia to generate reports from diverse business data sources. Oracle (US) : Provides Oracle Analytics Cloud, an end-to-end solution that uses machine learning to automate data discovery, visualization, and predictive modeling.

: Provides Oracle Analytics Cloud, an end-to-end solution that uses machine learning to automate data discovery, visualization, and predictive modeling. ThoughtSpot, Inc. (US) : Focuses on a search-driven analytics experience that allows users to create visualizations by typing natural language queries rather than using traditional menus.

: Focuses on a search-driven analytics experience that allows users to create visualizations by typing natural language queries rather than using traditional menus. SAP SE (Germany): Offers SAP Analytics Cloud, which combines business intelligence, collaborative planning, and augmented analytics within a single cloud environment.

Tier 2:

Mu Sigma (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (US)

Tableau Software, LLC. (US)

Datameer, Inc. (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)



Recent Developments

In December 2025, IBM and Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, announced their entry into a definitive agreement under which IBM acquired. This acquisition issued and outstanding common shares of Confluent for $31 per share, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. (Source: https://newsroom.ibm.com)



IBM and Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, announced their entry into a definitive agreement under which IBM acquired. This acquisition issued and outstanding common shares of Confluent for $31 per share, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. (Source: https://newsroom.ibm.com) In December 2025, LSEG and Citi announced a multi‑year strategic collaboration to deploy LSEG’s data, analytics, and workflow services at initiative scale. The partnership strengthens Citi’s data foundations, helps its wider modernisation efforts, and improves the quality and speed of client delivery. (Source: https://www.lseg.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component Software Data Management Tools Data Mining and Warehousing Predictive Analytics Software Visual Analytics Tools Data Discovery & Exploration Tools Reporting Tools & Dashboards Services Managed Services Professional Services Consulting Support & Maintenance Deployment & Integration

By Type Descriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Augmented Analytics Real-Time Analytics / Stream Analytics Others

By Deployment Mode On-Premises Cloud Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Application / Use Case Customer Analytics Risk Management Sales & Marketing Analytics Supply Chain Analytics Operations & Process Optimization Financial Analytics Fraud Detection & Prevention Human Resource Analytics IT Operations Analytics Product Development & Innovation Others

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Telecom & IT Government & Public Sector Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Media & Entertainment Education Hospitality & Travel Others

By Technology / Analytical Techniques Big Data Analytics Edge Analytics Text Analytics / Natural Language Processing (NLP) Social Media Analytics Machine Learning & AI-based Analytics IoT Analytics Mobile Analytics Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

