Intelligent Bio Solutions Partners with Bouygues UK, Part of Multi-Billion Dollar Global Construction Giant Bouygues Construction, for UK Drug Testing Rollout

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced a partnership with Bouygues UK, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a multi-billion-dollar global construction firm with 35,600 employees, for the deployment of INBS’s fingerprint drug screening technology across its UK operations. The partnership reflects a shift from third-party testing services to an in-house solution, driven by superior hygiene protocols, operational efficiency, and demonstrated cost savings, validated through joint Return on Investment (“ROI”) analysis.

Bouygues Construction operates across more than 50 countries and reported a turnover of €10.3 billion in 2024. The initial deployment covers 13 project sites across Bouygues UK, its UK subsidiary.

"This partnership demonstrates the commercial viability and operational advantages of our fingerprint drug testing technology with a world-class construction organization," said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Bouygues UK's decision to transition from third-party services to our technology, backed by quantified ROI analysis, validates our value proposition and ability to scale within multinational accounts. We're proud to support Bouygues UK's commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence and view the UK deployment as a foundation for potential expansion across its extended operations."

Bouygues UK’s leadership emphasized the joint nature of the relationship with INBS, distinguishing it as a collaborative partnership rather than a conventional supplier-customer arrangement. Bouygues UK credited the time INBS spent understanding both UK-specific and wider group requirements to ensure effective long-term collaboration.

“Bringing drug testing in-house gives us greater control while improving the process on-site. The fingerprint drug testing approach delivered immediate benefits from a hygiene, employee experience, and testing efficiency perspective, and the subsequent ROI work confirmed it was also the right decision commercially,” said Chris Inwood, Head of Health and Safety at Bouygues UK. “What has stood out throughout this process is the way the team took the time to understand our UK operations within the context of the wider Bouygues group. That level of engagement has enabled a genuine partnership aligned to our safety culture, rather than a traditional supplier agreement.”

The selection followed evaluation of the fingerprint testing approach across multiple aspects, including workplace hygiene, employee well-being, time efficiency, and cost management. An ROI analysis quantified substantial cost savings compared to previous third-party testing arrangements, reinforcing the economic case for the technology in large-scale industrial applications. The decision to transition from external testing services to INBS’s technology demonstrates the platform's operational advantages and cost benefits in demanding, high-stakes construction environments.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

About Bouygues UK

Bouygues UK is one of the leading construction companies in the United Kingdom. It focuses on sectors where it can add value through the technical knowledge, skills and experience of its people and the wider global Bouygues group which operates in over 50 countries.

These include:

Education - schools, colleges, academies, and universities

Residential - affordable and social housing, private for sale homes, mixed-use, and student accommodation, with a key focus on property development and regeneration

Healthcare - strategic estate planning, reconfiguration and upgrades, and state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary hospitals

Science and research - technically complex projects where the company’s specialist skillset can be maximised

Data centres and distribution.

Building for life and leaving a positive legacy for the next generation is a top priority at Bouygues UK. By incorporating clear carbon guidelines in all its projects, the company works closely with clients, supply chain partners and employees to help reduce its impact on the environment and enable communities to thrive for decades to come. It provides intelligent management throughout the entire life-cycle of each project, delivering efficiently and to an excellent standard, combining a local focus with international strength and expertise. Bouygues UK is wholly owned by Bouygues Construction, a global player in construction and services.

For more information, visit: www.bouygues-uk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefits from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory clearance or approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” and “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

