First Fidelity Bank Launches Smarter Digital Banking With Bud Financial

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bud Financial (“Bud”), a leading transaction data enrichment and customer insight platform, today announced that First Fidelity Bank , a regional community bank serving customers across Oklahoma, Arizona, and Colorado, has successfully gone live with Bud’s Enrich and Engage solutions to deliver a more intuitive, insight-driven digital banking experience for its customers.

Through the partnership, First Fidelity Bank is using Bud’s transaction enrichment capabilities to transform raw transaction data into clear insights that equip the bank with actionable data to personalize engagement, strengthen relationships, and support financial wellness while helping customers better understand their spending. These enriched insights power a suite of embedded Personal Financial Management (“PFM”) widgets within the bank’s digital banking platform, giving customers a holistic, real-time view of finances, enabling more informed financial decisions with greater confidence.

The Bud PFM widgets currently live in First Fidelity Bank’s digital banking experience are:

Weekly Summary , delivering a regular snapshot of spending activity and key financial trends

Spending Analysis , offering detailed visibility into where money is going across categories

Balance Over Time , helping customers track account balances and identify patterns

Financial Calendar , providing a forward-looking view of upcoming bills and expected income

Spending Budgets , enabling customers to set goals and stay on track

Accounts, including aggregated external accounts

All of these features also support financial aggregator data, giving end customers a more holistic view of their finances.

“For years, technology made banking more convenient, but it also made it more distant. We’re changing that by bringing the intuition of a personal banker into the palm of every customer’s hand,” said Edward Maslaveckas, CEO of Bud. “Our partnership with First Fidelity Bank isn't just about better features; it’s about a more thoughtful experience. Together, we are creating a world where your bank doesn’t just hold your balance, it understands your life and empowers your next move.”

First Fidelity Bank selected Bud to support its continued investment in modern, customer-centric digital capabilities that deepen engagement and deliver meaningful value to customers.

“We are committed to providing innovative technology that enhances the way our customers interact with their finances,” said John Symcox, Chief Innovation Officer, First Fidelity Bank. “Bud’s Enrich and Engage solutions allow us to deliver clearer transaction visibility and powerful financial tools within our existing digital environment, reinforcing our mission to build lasting client relationships and provide exceptional service.”

The deployment reflects a growing industry focus on actionable data and embedded experiences that meet customers where they are, inside their primary banking app, while at the same time positioning financial institutions to deliver more personalized, relevant support at scale.

About Bud Financial

Bud Financial (“Bud”) enriches financial data, identifying the likes of merchant, category, location and regularity of transactions, to provide actionable insights and understanding of customers in the financial services industry.

Scaling rapidly, Bud has been a trailblazer in personalization since 2015. The company has enabled banks and fintechs worldwide to get customer context from their transaction data so they can personalize the banking experience, proactively manage risk and optimize their business operations. With tens of billions of transactions processed, Bud’s market-leading transactional enrichment, categorization and analysis helps financial institutions to become intelligent enterprises, fully harnessing their customer data and finding new, data-driven opportunities to grow.

More information at: thisisbud.com .

About First Fidelity Bank

First Fidelity Bank is a privately held full-service financial institution established in 1920. The bank has 26 offices serving the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Denver Markets. With total assets of more than $2.9 billion, First Fidelity provides commercial and retail banking, investment and trust services, insurance, and merchant services. For more information, users can visit www.ffb.com .

Contact

Marketing Manager

Emma Corfixen

Bud Financial

emma.corfixen@thisisbud.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fb5a9ba-dcfb-4c41-9732-786af8ee71da