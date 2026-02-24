CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) (“Enphase” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities during the period from April 22, 2025 through October 28, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Enphase securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Based in Fremont, California, Enphase provides residential solar and battery storage technology solutions.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants overstated the Company’s ability to manage channel inventory and misrepresented its ability to mitigate revenue pressure resulting from the accelerated sunset of the Residential Clean Energy Credit under Internal Revenue Code Section 25D. As a result, Enphase’s reported outlook and growth expectations were allegedly inflated.

The alleged corrective disclosure occurred on October 28, 2025, when Enphase released third quarter 2025 financial results and cautioned that elevated channel inventory would lead to weaker fourth quarter battery shipments and that the expiration of the 25D Credit would adversely impact revenues in early 2026.

On October 29, 2025, the Company’s stock fell $5.56 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $31.14 per share, allegedly causing substantial investor losses.

If you are an Enphase investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com