Getty Images Set to Capture Stunning Moments from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced its award-winning photographers, editors and operations staff will capture stunning imagery from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

As the Official Photographic Agency of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Getty Images will deploy a team of 30 photographers, editors and operations staff to capture live coverage of all six Paralympic winter sports at five Winter Paralympic competition venues spread across three regions, using innovative and proprietary technology to deliver over 25,000 images from the Opening Ceremony on March 6 to the Closing Ceremony on March 15.

“We recognize the significant role the Paralympic Winter Games play in enhancing the visibility for people with disabilities globally and are excited for capturing Milano Cortina 2026, the 50th anniversary of the first Paralympic Winter Games,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial at Getty Images. “Our award-winning team of sports photographers and editors are committed to capturing the outstanding sport performances and spirit of the Paralympic movement by documenting the determination, resilience and achievements of its athletes. Through our extensive global distribution network, we are proud to share these compelling stories with audiences worldwide, ensuring that the impact of the Paralympic Games continues to resonate on a global scale.”

In addition to its relationship with the IPC, Getty Images will continue to support the U.S. Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement as the Official Photographic Licensee of Team USA and the Official Licensee to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28).

For three decades, Getty Images’ sports editorial team has created award-winning imagery and video that allows customers to tell authentic visual stories from the world’s biggest sporting events. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to 135 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues and clubs, including FIFA, Formula 1, the PGA Tour, and Major League Baseball, and provides a breadth of coverage from over 50,000 sporting events a year that is unmatched.

Beyond the company’s longstanding editorial coverage of the Paralympic Games, Getty Images advances disability representation across its creative libraries through The Disability Collection, which seeks to break stereotypes and authentically portray people within the disability community.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will feature around 550 athletes from 50 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) who will compete in 79 medal events across six sports.

For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future Olympic and Paralympic Games, visit gettyimages.com/collections/olympics.

