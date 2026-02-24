Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s VOYXACT Gains Early Traction in IgAN, with 21% of Nephrologists Reporting Prescribing Within Two Months of Approval

Exton, PA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two months following the U.S. approval of Voyxact (sibeprenlimab) for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), new data from Spherix Global Insights indicate rapid early uptake and strong physician enthusiasm. According to Spherix’s Launch Dynamix™ tracking series, 21% of surveyed nephrologists report prescribing Voyxact within the first two months post-approval, signaling meaningful early penetration in a competitive and evolving treatment landscape.

Beyond early prescribing, perceptions of clinical value are notably strong. Nearly three-quarters of nephrologists view Voyxact as a substantial advance in IgAN treatment. This perception translates into early preference for Voyxact over established IgAN therapies, including Novartis’ Fabhalta and Calliditas’ Tarpeyo. Additionally, more than two-thirds of nephrologists agree that Voyxact has the potential to change how they manage IgAN patients moving forward – an impressive level of endorsement at this early stage of launch.

Insights drawn from in-depth interviews and more than 75 survey responses highlight the therapy’s novel mechanism of action and clinical profile as key drivers of enthusiasm. Physicians frequently referenced the magnitude of proteinuria reduction observed in clinical trials. As one nephrologist noted: “I’m extremely impressed by Voyxact’s clinical data. I know it’s under accelerated approval based on UPCR, but when you look at the nine-month data, the UPCR showed a 51% reduction compared to placebo — that’s pretty amazing. And when you look at adverse events, especially infections, there’s really no significant difference. It’s one of the cleanest drugs I’ve ever seen. It’s mind-boggling. I really don’t see anything negative about the drug at all.”

While enthusiasm is high, integration into practice appears strategic rather than indiscriminate. Early use is concentrated among higher-risk patients with progressive disease, suggesting nephrologists are positioning Voyxact in segments where unmet need is greatest. Rather than broad substitution, physicians are incorporating the therapy thoughtfully into sequencing decisions.

Commercial dynamics are also shaping early adoption. While overall awareness of Voyxact is strong, familiarity continues to deepen as physicians gain real-world experience with it. Access considerations, including payer coverage policies and prior authorization requirements, are influencing initiation timing and treatment sequencing. These early signals underscore the importance of monitoring both clinical sentiment and reimbursement conditions as the IgAN market continues to mature.

Spherix’s 18-month Launch Dynamix™: Voyxact in IgAN (US) series tracks these inflection points in near real-time, providing stakeholders with monthly KPI benchmarking and quarterly deep dives to monitor patient selection, prescribing drivers and barriers, competitive positioning, and promotional impact.

As competition intensifies in IgAN, including both targeted oral agents and novel biologics, early data suggest Voyxact has entered the market with strong clinical credibility and preferred positioning among high-risk patients. How this early momentum translates into sustained share growth will be closely monitored in the months ahead.

The full findings are detailed in Launch Dynamix™: Voyxact in IgAN (US) now available from Spherix Global Insights.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, hematology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the insights of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.