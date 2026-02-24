Endpoint Protection Platform Market Surges to $29.0 billion by 2029 | CAGR 10.7%

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Endpoint Protection Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2024 to USD 29.0 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Endpoint Protection Platform Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018–2029

2018–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 17.4 billion

USD 17.4 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 29.0 billion

USD 29.0 billion CAGR (2024–2029): 10.7%

Endpoint Protection Platform Market Analysis & Forecast:

By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI sector holds the largest market share.

Opportunity: Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Endpoint Protection Platforms

With the increasing trend of BYOD policies and remote work, the attack surface may have broadened and calls for robust solutions of endpoint security to counter sundry threats accessing corporate networks from geographically dispersed locations.

Furthermore, enhancement of AI and machine learning technology in EPP solutions allows enterprises to become more proactive in threat management. With the processing of vast amounts of data in real time, these technologies increase the speed and accuracy of threat detection and response. This, therefore, drives evolution and rise of EPP within modern cybersecurity architectures.

Trend: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a component of Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), which improves security by detecting and responding to advanced threats. EDR monitor activities happening at endpoints and then store the data to be analyzed later to find abnormal or malicious behaviors within the endpoint. When integrated with EPP, an organization increases its capability to respond adequately to cyberattacks. It includes fast incident response, containment, and remediation activities on ransomware attacks by monitoring file executions, network communications, and user activities to ensure that endpoints' security is strong against advanced threats.

Trend: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

AI and ML technologies enhance Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) by improving threat detection and prevention capabilities. ML algorithms process massive amounts of data. Network traffic and user activity are analyzed to better identify anomalies or potential threats. For instance, SentinelOne's Deep File Inspection Engine uses Static AI to detect and block file-based malware pre-execution regardless of signatures. This integration of static prevention and dynamic behavior-based detection sets new standard for precise and proactive threat mitigation within unified platform.

Trend: Sandboxing

Sandboxing technology in endpoint protection platforms is the key to identifying and isolating possible harmful software in a controlled environment. It allows suspicious files to be safely tested without risk to the overall system. Sandboxing can quickly detect malicious behaviors through continuous monitoring of the software's behavior (e.g., file system interactions, system-level interactions, and network communications). This approach ensures that applications can run unchanged. At the same time, defensive operations are immediately and automatically directed towards newly identified threats, thus protecting systems from any potential danger – specifically, against files obtained from unknown sources.

By offering, the services segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of services in the endpoint protection platform (EPP) market is attributed to the rising sophistication and volume of breaches reported on organizational endpoints. For instance, a Quick Heal Technologies study shows that laptops and personal computers (PCs) witnessed over 103 million malware attacks in three months. The multiplication of such attacks necessitates a robust security system to protect against data thefts from enterprise endpoints.

EPP vendors provide extensive services, from professional deployment, configuration, and customization of EPP solutions to suit client-specific needs to managed services like MDR and endpoint management. MDR provides real-time continuous threat detection, investigation, and response services through behavioral analytics tools fueled by various artificial intelligence technologies that help improve security efficacy. Additionally, MDR service providers perform threat-hunting activities and incident response assistance in case of a breach.

By vertical, the BFSI vertical accounts for a larger market share.

The BFSI vertical is dominating the EPP market because of its proactive participation process in the face of surging cybersecurity threats and rapid digital transformation. Increasing digital banking and mobile applications to enrich customer experience have left financial enterprises open to attacks similar to the rise of mobile banking malware, which has targeted several applications across the globe. The BFSI vertical has deployed numerous modern security tools but faces difficulties because several security systems are being used with their need for regular updates, which increases vulnerabilities. EPPs help organizations by providing complete protection from malware and ransomware over enterprise endpoints, including laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. By utilizing features like antivirus, firewalls, and real-time threat-hunting capabilities, EPPs help BFSI organizations build firm security boundaries and reduce gaps in security postures caused by misconfigurations or human errors at the early stages of attacks.

Opportunity: Emergence of Cloud-Based Endpoint Protection Platforms

The rapid growth of cloud-based EPP presents an enormous opportunity for growth within the cybersecurity space. Cloud-based EPP solutions ease endpoint security management, provide strong analytic tools, and increase scalability to accelerate deployments, enable continual improvement of security postures, and reduce operational overhead. For instance, VMware Carbon Black Cloud, by being designed natively for the cloud, enables the sharing of threat intelligence in real time, centralized management, and automated incident response.

Additionally, Sophos Intercept X Advanced with EDR and XDR uses cloud-managed EPP, offering us next-generation antivirus paired with advanced detection and response. As flexibility, scalability, and robust threat protection remain top priorities in business activities, so the adoption of cloud-based EPP solutions will keep getting faster, furthering innovation and resilience against cyber threats.

Companies in Endpoint Protection Platform Market:

Companies in Endpoint Protection Platform Market are Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), SentinelOne (US), Check Point (US), Broadcom (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Tanium (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), ESET (Slovak Republic), Sophos (England), Bitdefender (Romania), WithSecure (Finland), Cybereason (US), WatchGuard (US), AhnLab (South Korea), Trellix (US), Absolute (US), CoSoSys (US), Webroot (US), Xcitium (US), ThreatLocker (US), and Deep Instinct (US) are the key players and other players in the endpoint protection platform market.