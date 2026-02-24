Wix Launches Integration With Google Search, Google Maps and Google AI Mode to Turn Queries Into Instant Bookings

New Wix Bookings integration syncs services, pricing and near real-time availability into Google’s new agentic commerce offerings enabling service businesses to capture demand directly from search results

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, today announced an integration between Wix Bookings and Google Search, Google Maps and Google AI Mode. Wix Bookings businesses that use Google Business Profile can now display their services, prices and near real-time availability directly inside Google’s experiences and instantly convert high-intent traffic into bookings.



The expanded integration automatically syncs Wix users’ services and availability with Google, so potential clients searching on Google Search, Google Maps, and soon within Gemini-powered agentic chats on Google AI Mode can see actionable booking options without leaving the results page. This is intended to help service businesses meet customers where they are, reduce friction, and increase conversion from high-intent searches.

With this integration, Wix Bookings businesses can:

Display service and pricing details directly in Google Search, Google Maps and soon Google AI Mode.

Post near real-time availability, syncing appointment availability from Wix Bookings to Google, updated approximately every 30 minutes, so time slots reflect current capacity.

Streamline the path to purchase, allowing clients to select a time slot and be taken directly to the Wix booking form on the business’s website to confirm details and complete the booking quickly.

Support more complex services if a business offers add-ons or price variations, clients are redirected to the Wix calendar experience to select the right combination before finalizing their booking.

“As people’s habits change and AI reshapes how they search for and compare service providers, businesses that rely on bookings need technology that is seamless. Through our ongoing collaboration with Google, service-based businesses can tap into intelligent, connected tools that streamline how clients find them, book, rebook, and manage appointments online,” said Koby Maman, VP, Head of Wix Bookings. “Our focus is to reduce operational friction so businesses can deliver great service, scale in a healthy way and maintain strong client relationships.”



This integration builds on Wix’s broader strategy to equip businesses for an era of agentic commerce, where discovery, planning and purchasing are guided by intelligent systems across channels. By making it easy for service providers to participate in these new AI experiences without complex setup, Wix enables businesses to future-proof how they attract and convert customers as consumer behavior continues to shift.

Wix uniquely supports a wide range of service verticals, including Fitness, Beauty & Wellness, Health, Education, Tours & Activities, and Field Services. The new capabilities are currently open to Beauty services with a planned rollout to more verticals in the future.





