KODE Labs Unveils EnerG: Revolutionizing Utility Management for Smarter, Sustainable Real Estate Portfolios

DETROIT, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KODE Labs, a pioneer in smart building and real estate intelligence software, today launched EnerG, a powerful, centralized, AI-enabled platform designed to transform fragmented utility, sustainability, and performance data into actionable insights for enterprise portfolios.

Developed in partnership with global real estate organizations, EnerG addresses increasing pressure around sustainability reporting, cost efficiency, and data transparency as regulatory and investor expectations continue to grow.

The launch of EnerG represents the next step in KODE Labs’ commitment to unify building, asset, operational, and sustainability data into a single, intelligent layer, empowering organizations to eliminate blind spots and drive decarbonization strategies

Born and Shaped by Real-World Challenges

Over the past 12–15 months, KODE Labs has worked closely with enterprise clients and partners, managing complex multi-site portfolios to address the growing gap between utility data complexity and outdated management tools.

As portfolios scaled and sustainability requirements tightened, teams found themselves relying on sources like portals, spreadsheets, and scattered PDFs, leading to errors, misaligned budgets, and limited visibility into both cost and carbon performance.

EnerG builds on proven success, with multiple global enterprise clients already leveraging the platform to centralize and optimize their utility data ahead of the official launch. Clients that already relied on KODE OS for operational unity increasingly turned to KODE Labs to extend the same rigor to utilities.

“EnerG represents the next evolution of KODE OS, expanding our ontology to unify utility, sustainability, operational, and financial data into a single system of record. When data is fragmented across portals and disconnected SaaS tools, AI can’t deliver real results.



By enabling the enerG module into KODE OS, we’re enabling clients to eliminate redundant point solutions, consolidate their stack, and activate AI across their portfolios. EnerG turns utility data from a reporting burden into a strategic advantage,” said Etrit Demaj, Co-Founder at KODE Labs.

Empowering Connected Portfolio Vision with AI

EnerG centralizes utility, interval meter, sustainability, and efficiency data into a trusted system of record. Powered by advanced AI, it automates ingestion, validation, and planning workflows, connecting daily operations with long-term financial and decarbonization goals.

EnerG delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to centralize and operationalize utility intelligence across portfolios. The platform supports multi-method data ingestion through secure portal connections, AI-enhanced OCR for PDF bills, APIs, SFTP, tenant billing data, and third-party integrations, allowing organizations to tailor data collection to their existing infrastructure. Once ingested, EnerG leverages an AI-driven Alert Center to automatically detect anomalies, flag billing discrepancies such as gaps, overlaps, or duplicates, and maintain a complete audit trail to support compliance and reporting readiness. It normalizes data to provide instant portfolio-wide visibility into energy, water, carbon, and cost performance through unified dashboards, while also enabling organizations to build budgets, run AI-powered variance analyses against meter data, establish decarbonization targets, manage certifications, and align capital investments with measurable ROI.

True to KODE Labs’ open data philosophy, EnerG ensures organizations maintain ownership and accessibility of their data. Acting as a centralized aggregation and processing layer, EnerG enables validated utility intelligence to be seamlessly shared across internal cloud environments, enterprise data platforms, and sustainability reporting ecosystems.

Turning Data into Strategic Wins

With data integrity at its core, EnerG enables organizations to:

Eliminate manual utility data collection and validation



Gain portfolio-wide visibility across energy, water, waste, carbon, and cost performance



Align sustainability targets with budgets, capital planning, and efficiency initiatives



Deliver audit-ready ESG, investor, and regulatory reporting





Collaboration With Industry Leaders

EnerG has been shaped through hands-on collaboration with enterprise real estate clients and ecosystem partners managing global portfolios. By working alongside clients navigating complex compliance, reporting, and financial planning requirements, KODE Labs designed EnerG to deliver real-world value from day one.

Powerful on Its Own. Stronger Together.

Available as a standalone solution for utility-focused teams, EnerG shines when deployed alongside KODE OS, unlocking advanced analytics by connecting utility data with building systems, asset performance, and AI-driven optimization workflows. This flexible architecture allows organizations to adopt EnerG at their own pace while establishing a scalable foundation for advanced analytics, decarbonization planning, and beyond.

Advancing the Future of Portfolio Intelligence

The launch of EnerG reflects KODE Labs’ continued investment in building data infrastructure that is scalable and designed for real-world operational complexity. By combining centralized utility intelligence with AI-driven insights, EnerG helps asset managers, sustainability teams, finance leaders, and operators make faster, more confident decisions backed by trusted, transparent data.

About KODE Labs

Founded in October 2017, KODE Labs specializes in transforming real estate and facilities management through its data-centric smart building operating system, KODE OS. The platform integrates building management systems, IoT devices, and operational technologies into a unified cloud-based solution that enables real-time visibility, proactive maintenance, energy optimization, and scalable portfolio intelligence.

With a global team of over 250 professionals, KODE Labs supports commercial, enterprise, and public sector organizations in improving operational efficiency, sustainability, and building performance.

For more information, visit kodelabs.com or contact [Dominik Deda dominikdeda@kodelabs.com ] for demos and interview requests.

