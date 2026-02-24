Diamond Mowers Introduces a New Approach to Right-of-Way Maintenance with the DM360™

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, a leading innovator in the equipment attachment industry, is introducing the DM360™ – an industry-leading boom mower and fully featured multifunction machine. While Diamond has historically been a leader in the governmental roadside mowing market, the DM360 is expanding their reach to include contractors who face the same safety and productivity demands. Pairing Diamond’s proven attachment technology with a field-tested carrier platform, this all-in-one solution delivers unmatched performance across seasons, terrains, and applications.

Meet the DM360

The DM360 is a turnkey package that combines Diamond’s trusted attachments with a world-class platform. This strategic collaboration delivers unmatched visibility, stability, and versatility on a robust chassis designed to handle demanding environments.

A New Approach to Right-of-Way Maintenance

With the signature rotating cab and boom combination, the DM360 gives operators a true 360-degree operational advantage, with improved comfort and clear sightlines to every task. Advanced features such as joystick steering, all wheel steer, and industry-leading left-hand mowing capabilities expand what operators can do on the job. These innovations simplify roadside mowing, allowing crews to work more efficiently and safely while staying aligned with the flow of traffic, reducing risk and boosting productivity.

The Impact on the Road

“This represents a major leap forward in how fleet managers can think about right-of-way maintenance,” said Wayne Baumberger, CEO of Diamond Mowers. “We built the DM360 to solve real challenges our customers face every day – visibility, safety, uptime, and versatility. This platform sets a new benchmark for what a dedicated carrier can deliver.”

Designed to Adapt

Municipalities and contractors alike need more from every machine, and the DM360 delivers. Available in 25-foot and 30-foot boom lengths, the DM360 operates with excavator-style joystick controls for intuitive use. The DM360X™ adds expanded functionality with a universal skid-steer plate and dedicated lower hydraulics. This enables operators to tackle tasks like snow blowing, street sweeping, and additional seasonal applications, maximizing asset utilization across departments and fleets.

Built for Operator Safety

Engineered for maximum stability and operator confidence, the DM360 features an innovative engine placement within the lower chassis and a standard axle stabilizer. This design ensures superior balance and provides advanced machine control.

With panoramic roof glass and clear vertical sightlines, the DM360 eliminates overhead blind spots and improves visibility under bridges and roadways. Adding to the safety of the machine, polycarbonate shields are provided as standard on the front and side windows, and a Level II FOPS roof guard shields operators from falling debris. Overall, the streamlined machine profile reduces shoulder clearance, making work zones safer for both operators and motorists.

A Single Source for Support

With its 360-degree versatility and wide attachment compatibility, the DM360 maximizes productivity from a single machine. Customers benefit from a single, consistent support channel, their local dealer, who delivers coordinated parts, service, and warranty assistance with the full backing of Diamond Mowers.

Diamond Mowers will showcase the DM360 at booth #S64034 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, where attendees can see the platform’s capabilities firsthand and speak with product specialists about municipal and contractor applications. For more information about the DM360 and DM360X, or to explore Diamond Mowers’ full product portfolio, visit www.diamondmowers.com.





ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Diamond Mowers manufactures vegetation management and roadside maintenance equipment to serve landowners, contractors, and municipalities. With over 25 years of experience, the company combines innovative design with rugged durability to create equipment that withstands demanding conditions. Diamond Mowers is committed to customer success, providing ongoing support and expertise to maximize productivity in the field. For more information, go to www.diamondmowers.com.

Contact: Mike Tishka

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

mtishka@lcwa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f20ebbb7-0431-4eb3-9f3d-c63987e81cae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96886ea8-9437-42ff-a7e1-f53a8f2ce6be